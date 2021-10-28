When Justice League was released in 2017 – 41%, the disappointment was enormous, the die-hard Zack Snyder fans knew that this was not the movie they had been promised, and it was definitely not a Snyder movie. From there, a campaign with the hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut began, which paid off more than two years later, when it was confirmed that Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% would make it to HBO Max.

You may also like: Zack Snyder fans accuse Eternals of plagiarizing Man of Steel and become the laughingstock of the internet

With the premiere of the film it was clear that fans would not settle for just that … they wanted more, so they started another campaign with the hashtag #RestoreTheSnyderVerse. By the name of SnyderVerse, the three films made by Snyder for the DC Comics film universe are now known, and the plans he had for the saga, sabotaged by Warner Bros. with League of Justice.

Will we ever have the SnyderVerse? There are several possibilities, but let’s start by reading what Snyder himself said, in an interview with Inverse (via .), when asked if he considers his DC movies the Snyderverse, or if Snyderverso considers his new productions with Netflix, as The army of the dead – 78% and its upcoming sequels and spin-offs, or the next sci-fi adventure Rebel moon. This is what the filmmaker replied:

I hope anything Snyderversian is [lo que] we are doing as original intellectual property. The DC universe is something that is very close to my heart and something that I spent a lot of time working and thinking about, so I love it. But where I am now is with everything from Rebel Moon and Army of the Dead. They consume a lot of our creative output. Hopefully anything we are doing that is original and cool would fit into that category.

Also read: Zack Snyder loved Matt Reeves’ the Batman trailer and gives his reasons

Does that override Snyder’s interest in the DC universe? Not at all, as he said in that interview and on several occasions, he would love to return to finish his superhero saga, which was very ambitious. At the moment, at least in the next few years, it doesn’t seem very likely that he will have time to devote to the DC universe. After the spin-off of The army of the dead, entitled The Army of Thieves – 75%, a sequel to the film is coming, and a science fiction movie titled Rebel moon, on a moon that rebels against an oppressive empire. This story was originally intended to be part of the Star Wars universe, but it found its place on Netflix.

Meanwhile fans will continue to trend the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse hashtag from time to time, hoping to see the aftermath of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, in which Darkseid would attack Earth and face the company’s most famous superheroes such as Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman.

The DC Comics cinematic universe, meanwhile, has taken a different path from SnyderVerse, with productions like Aquaman – 73%, Shazam! – 88% and Wonder Woman 1984 – 76%, it was very clear that Warner Bros. no longer wanted to have any relationship with what Zack started. The Man of Steel – 55% and Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27% were criticized for being too dark, so the new installments have opted for a lighter tone.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League it was a bestseller on Blu-Ray and HBO Max, it was even called a “global phenomenon,” but so far there is no concrete sign that Warner is planning to continue that story. The only statement in this regard, made by the CEO of Warner Bros., Ann sarnoff, in March of this year, was that Zack Snyder’s Justice League it was the end of the collaborations between the director and the company.

Don’t leave without reading: Suicide Squad: Zack Snyder Reaffirms His Support for the #ReleaseTheAyerCut Movement