It’s hard to think of Zack Snyder and not make an immediate leap into the whole movement that spawned Justice League – 41% in 2017. What appeared to be a failed project engulfed by a family tragedy and complex decisions on the part of the studio, became in an event in the history of current cinematography, and not precisely because of the film itself, but because of what it generated in the fans, and what they were able to achieve by putting pressure on a company for four long years.

Keep reading: Zack Snyder says Rebel Moon will be like Krypton’s intro in Man of Steel

After the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign, Zack Snyder’s Justice League was finally released – 82%, and when it seemed that the waters had calmed down among the director’s fans, the wave of #RestoreTheSnyderVerse emerged with much more force, where it was no longer a matter of launching the director’s cut of a single film, but the plan is to recover all those plans that the filmmaker had for the future of the DC Extended Universe; something that Snyder himself fueled by revealing the teasers he had for two sequels of League of Justice.

Since the four-hour tape was released in March, it seemed that the force of this new movement began to lose steam, however, with the recent DC FanDome, where several trailers of the next DC films emerged, the hashtag regained the everyone’s attention, especially thinking about what the unique vision of Snyder could bring to these new stories. Now it is Zack who speaks about it during an interview for Den Of Geek on the occasion of the next premiere of The Army of Thieves – 70%, prequel to The Army of the Dead – 78%.

As for what [los fans] persist with that hashtag, I always take it as, you know, the confidence that fans have in my work. I just hope, as I go along, that I do my best to honor the trust they have in me by making them the best movies I know.

Continue with: Zack Snyder Says The Only Snyderverse He Will Work On Is Netflix’s Zombie Sci-Fi

Deborah Snyder, who has also served as a producer on her husband’s films, pointed out that, although she is no longer surprised by what her followers are capable of doing for them, she still finds it amazing because they understood that it goes beyond being just a movie But it became so personal that it paid off when they were allowed to cut their own way.

When you work on these films, and we work them with such care, it’s like we have a love story with these characters … it was the most gratifying, personally, for all of us to be able to finish what we started. Justice League and, in fact, expose Zack’s vision. That was amazing in itself, but after the fans reacted so positively it was also amazing and I don’t think we ever thought it would happen.

It may interest you: Zack Snyder loved Matt Reeves’ the Batman trailer and gives his reasons

Deborah described her journey, and that of Zack’s followers, as a story that could well be captured on the big screen, and it would not be anything strange if it were to be done in a few years; as it happened in Chaplin – 57%, where it is reflected in some part of the film all the way that the emblematic actor and director traveled to be able to edit and launch El Chico – 100% when he was in a legal dispute with one of his ex-wives. For now the Snyders are generating their own original universe with The Army of the Dead, and The Army of Thieves premieres today on Netflix.