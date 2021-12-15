This year, superhero-themed movies dominated the big screen, swept the competition and ranked among the favorites of thousands of moviegoers, grossing millions of dollars around the world. For several years now, the comic strips based on various heroes have been gaining incredible popularity until they became world phenomena that little by little built their own legacies. The incredible stories these films tell have enchanted audiences more than we could ever imagine, creating their own legions of fans who, to this day, continue to eager for what else this sector of the motion picture industry has to offer.

The Twitter account, @TwitterData, is in charge of collecting information based on data about notable moments and conversations of said social network. On December 9, he took on the task of gathering the names of the 10 most discussed films around the world according to statistics. Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% ranked first on the list, surpassing other major productions such as Eternals – 58% and The Suicide Squad – 91% was even on top of Spider-Man: No Road Home – 91%.

It is important to mention that among these 10 films, 7 of them are projects based on characters from DC and Marvel comics, which confirms the dominance that films of this type currently have. Zack Snyder’s Justice League premiered on HBO Max on March 18, 2021 and it was certainly a mind-blowing thing to watch, with its powerful action scenes and the incredible feats of each of the Justice League members, this Zack Snyder cut was placed as the best superhero movie ever made in the opinion of many of its fans.

Warner, Sony and Marvel Studios are the main companies responsible for the most outstanding superhero films of the past decade and so on in the new. Warner Bros has been tasked with bringing various DC characters to life, such as Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Flash, Superman and Shazam, we also saw some villains having stellar appearances, such as Harley Quinn and the Joker, among others. After all the hard work put into the tape of Snyder, WB gears up to take the next step with the first part of a new franchise reboot for Gotham City vigilante The Batman.

The batman It is already one of the most anticipated films of the year 2022, as the cast is promising and seeing Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne is one of the things that has the fans most excited. The film is based on the DC Comics character of the same name. It is produced by DC Films, 6th & Idaho Motion Picture Company and Dylan Clark Productions, and is prepared for distribution by Warner Bros. Pictures. It is directed by Matt Reeves, who wrote the script with Peter Craig. In addition to having Pattinson As the lead, the cast includes other big stars such as Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell. The film is set in the vigilante’s second year fighting crime and corruption in Gotham City while pursuing The Riddler, a serial killer targeting Gotham’s elite.

This next batman movie will show Robert Pattinson in a completely new version of the character and, if everything goes as expected, The batman It will hit theaters on March 4, 2022. Despite the fact that for many Batman fans this did not seem like a production that would meet the hero’s expectations, the reception has improved over time and the public’s opinion has changed drastically, it could even be said that it is one of the films. most anticipated next year.

