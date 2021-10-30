10/30/2021

On at 18:50 CEST

Wilfried zaha he was the perfect villain of the Etihad Stadium. The Ivorian made a difference so that the Crystal Palace gave the grudge of the day: a victory against Pep’s City, in his own house. Not only did he score the decisive goal, but he also ended up provoking the decisive one expulsion of Laporte before the break. Those of Guardiola, far from their best version, they tried it with ten men, a lot of heart but less head. Gallagher put the sentence on the discount, the perfect match for Londoners.

MCI

CRY

Manchester City

Ederson; Walker, Rúben Dias, Laporte, Cancelo (Mahrez, M.78); Rodri, De Bruyne (Stones, M.59), Bernardo Silva; Gabriel Jesus, Foden, Grealish (Sterling, M.78).

Crystal palace

Guaita; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Kouyaté (Olise, M.84), McArthur, Gallagher; Ayew (Benteke, M.65), Edouard (Schlupp, M.73), Zaha.

Goals

0-1 M.6 Zaha; 0-2 M.88 Gallagher.

Referee

Andre Marriner. TA: Bernardo Silva (M.45), Ederson (M.45) / Ayew (M.27), Gallagher (M.65), Guaita (M.86). TR: Laporte (M.45).

The ‘eagles’ are experts in making life difficult for Manchester City: of their last four Premier visits to the Etihad, they have only lost in one. Zaha made it clear after six minutes. Palace pressure took advantage of a bad pass from Laporte in defense, which ended with the Ivorian only against Ederson. Zaha crossed it left-handed to silence the Etihad, and show City that they would have a lot of work to do.

Guardiola came out with his eleven of gala, with Bernardo and De Bruyne in the interiors and the trident Gabriel Jesus – Foden – Grealish in attack. The 100 million Englishman was once again far from his best version, with little overflow and predictable for the visiting rear. The City was slow to wake up, perhaps numbed by the loss of time of Guaita as soon as he could, and when the game heated up it was for them to take another blow.

Aymeric laporte he was sent off on the brink of halftime for catching Zaha, being the last defender, in a direct red that left City at the expense of a miracle. In the resumption, those of Guardiola improved in terms of intensity: Rodri had the tie in a shot that went high and later they found the net thanks to a shot from Gabriel Jesus at the far post. However, the goal remained invalidated by off foden’s foreplay.

Meanwhile, the Crystal Palace had the sentence to the counterattack. Two forgave Ayew and Gallagher, but the English did not spare the third. After a stampede orchestrated by Olise, Gallagher shot Ederson, dealing Manchester City a blow in the race for the Premier, where Chelsea gains margin.