The stars of “Boxing Wednesday” offered a press conference, and agreed that they will step into the ring to offer memorable fights.

Zanfer Boxing will present this Wednesday, at the Fairplay Club of Hermosillo, a special function that will be broadcast live internationally on ESPN Knock Out.

Víctor “Spock” ​​Mendez (30-4-2, 22 ko’s) and Miguel Ángel Rodríguez Vivanco (16-2-2, 7 ko’s) from Veracruz will face off in 10 rounds at Super Bantamweight, in a classic contest between the front striker, and the fighter of technique, speed and ring travel.

“This fight is very important to me, it is a stellar one at home, on ESPN, and against a good opponent. We are very well prepared, and we are going to put up a great fight from the first round, ”said the“ Spock ”.

His rival, Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, warned that his preparation, his desire to transcend and his style, will allow him to surprise in the own house of “Spock”.

“We have done a great preparation, we know the quality of Víctor Méndez and we will go into the ring with the mentality and the strength to give a great show to the people, and take the victory”, stated Rodríguez.

Home darling Eduardo “Koreano” Ramírez (18-1-3, 13 KO’s) will be tested by Alexis Ruiz Soto (13-7-1, 5 KO’s) in an 8-round Super Bantamweight clash.

“Very happy and grateful to the company for the opportunity, we are ready for a war and give everything so that victory stays at home,” said the “Korean”.

Ruiz Soto acknowledged that his rival is going through a great moment, but warned that he is in Hermosillo to take the victory.

“We are professionals and we have made a great preparation, I am sure it will be a great fight and we are focused and motivated to win, it is a great opportunity and we have to take advantage of it,” said Alexis Ruiz.

The show will also include a high-level women’s fight, when former world championship contender Sulem Urbina (12-2-0, 2 ko’s) meets Mexican-born Tania Itzel García (6-6-0) in an 8-out match. Flyweight rounds.

“I am happy to present myself at home, very motivated, I have just come from playing a world championship and if I want another opportunity I must return to the path of victory, I respect Tania a lot, she is a very complicated opponent, and we are going to put up a great fight” Sulem warned.

Her rival, “Zoka” García, was clear in assuring that generally, fights between women “steal the show” and that on this occasion, she will not be the exception.

“We accept this fight because it is a great opportunity for our career, we know the quality of Sulem but we bring great preparation and a great fight plan, to go out with our arms raised,” said Tania Itzel.

The performance also includes the 8-round super bantamweight duel between Alexis Bastar (18-1-1, 9 ko’s) and Israel “Azulito” Ramírez (13-1-0, 9 ko’s), as well as three preliminary fights, and three exhibition of amateur character.

The function will have public access, following the prevention and health protocols of the Hermosillo health authorities and the Sonora Box Commission.

There are few seats available, on the superboletos.com platform, and in Hermosillo, on the premises of the event venue, the Fairplay Club, as well as at Coliseo Boxing Club and Deportes Navarro.

This Tuesday the medical check-up and weight ceremony will take place, starting at 11:00 am, at the host hotel, the Araiza Inn.