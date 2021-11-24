11/23/2021

Act. On 11/24/2021 at 03:12 CET

Key week for Barça in the National Futsal League. The Catalans face the first of the two matches of the week today, with a visit to the Emotion Zaragoza court (7:00 pm), an early match on matchday nine. A decisive meeting, before the visit of Jaén on Saturday.

The Andalusian team is second in the table but tied on points with Barça, both with 18 units in their locker. Therefore, the week could decide the leadership of the league alone, just before Velasco’s men face the Elite Round of the Champions League that will start on December 1 with a duel against Dobovec. On day 2, the Catalans will face Belgian Halle-Gooik and will finish the round on day 4 against the local team, Czech Plzen.

While Barça has nine consecutive victories (between the league and the Champions League), the Zaragoza team has not yet signed the first win of the season and they are ranked second to last in the table with only two points in their locker.

The novelty in Velasco’s call for this appointment will be the return of Esquerdinha after a month off due to injury. The Brazilian was happy to be back before the decisive Elite Round. “The best way to face the Elite is by winning the two league matches this week and that is why we must have our heads only in the matches against Zaragoza and Jaén & rdquor ;, he said in statements released by the club.

An opinion shared by his compatriot Matheus. “It is very difficult to win six games in a row in a competition as even as the league, we hope to continue in this good line and take advantage of the two games this week to continue adding wins and consolidate the leadership,” he explained.