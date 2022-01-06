01/06/2022 at 20:16 CET

Sevilla asserted their effectiveness in La Romareda, where they eliminated in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey a Real Zaragoza who stood up, especially in the second half, and the one who lacked the success of his rival (0-2).

R. Zaragoza

Mouse; R. López, L. López, Jair (Giménez, 61 ‘), Clemente, Chavarría; Zapater, Petrovic (Serrano, 76 ‘), Adrián (Bermejo, 61’); Sainz (Puche, 76 ‘), Narváez (Yanis, 80’).

Seville

Dmitrovic; Montiel, Koundé, Diego Carlos, Augustinsson (Acuña, 65 ‘); Óscar (Jordán, 60 ‘), Gudelj (Óliver, 66’), Rakitic; Ocampos (Quintana Nacho, 82 ‘), Romero (Rafa Mir, 46’), Papu Gómez.

Goals

0-1 M. 31 Koundé. 0-2 M. 69 Rafa Mir.

Referee

Pizarro Gómez (Madrid). TA: Narváez (54 ‘), Petrovic (73’) / Diego Carlos (52 ‘), Gudelj (60’).

Incidents

1/16 final. The Romareda. 15,000 viewers.

Despite the problems of the casualties that it has been dragging, the group of Julen Lopetegui once again showed that he is in a good moment of form whoever plays and signed a triumph without showing off against a mixture of starters and substitutes of the Aragonese team who wanted but could not change the forecast.

Sevilla chose the tie with a dull but solid match and great effectiveness in the shot, against Real Zaragoza who lacked what his opponent had, finishing touch, something that has already become common in the blanquillo team.

The strong pressure from the starting hand team made it difficult to get the ball out of a Seville that was not able to reach the local area and that he saw how his rival recovered the ball and had it in his power, although he did not worry too much about Marko Dmitrovic’s goal.

In that equilibrium, no one was able to put one more speed into the game until in an approach by Julen Lopetegui’s team, with a center to the area in the 31st minute, a header from Pep Chavarría was picked up by Jules Koundé to open the scoring with his team’s first shot on goal.

The owners of the field tightened in the last quarter of an hour of the first period, but only the set pieces brought some concern to the Sevilla goalkeeper. An enraged Real Zaragoza returned from the changing rooms with the intention of equalizing the contest and, with some excellent minutes in which he tutored his rival and accumulated up to three clear chances to score, he could have balanced the score.

On the other hand, Sevilla once again showed off his finisher skill and on the second occasion of the match he had, in a counter led by Lucas Ocampos and that ended Rafa Mir, made it 0-2 in minute 70 and sentenced the contest.