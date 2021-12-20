Related news

The kids They have been assuming a leading role again in their role in relation to the pandemic for days. If these weeks we celebrated the arrival of childhood vaccination to the autonomous communities and it was even debated whether or not schools should serve as vaccinations, the figures for the increase in infections of this sixth wave throughout the country have put them back on target as silent transmitters of the virus.

In the last school days before Christmas, the fear that contagions would turn Christmas Eve into a day away from the family again has caused a wave of conflicting reactions that have pointed to the child population. One of the most criticized when giving his opinion on the subject has been Daniel Sánchez-Crespo, video game designer, teacher, writer, popularizer and entrepreneur who has proposed that children not go to class and confine themselves to save the holidays.

In a first tweet published last Saturday he gave the idea of ​​”suspending Primary classes next week or making them remote”, defending that “They will do almost nothing and we would save thousands of infections that will affect Christmas” and asking the Government to take this into account: “No longer because children are infected (they will, thousands), because of how they will spread the virus to their families these holidays. Children break the bubble,” he wrote on Twitter.

Idea: suspend primary classes next week, or make them remote. Overall, they will do almost nothing and we would save thousands of infections that will affect Christmas. Think about it, sirs. of the government – Dani Sanchez-Crespo (@DaniNovarama) December 18, 2021

Not because children are infected (which they will, thousands): because of how they will spread the virus to their families these holidays. Children break the bubble. – Dani Sanchez-Crespo (@DaniNovarama) December 18, 2021

The next day fate wanted Sánchez-Crespo to have lived in his flesh, precisely what he wanted to avoid with the idea he gave to the Executive. His daughter tested positive for PCR without ever having symptoms. “Isolated until the 29th. Christmas Eve, Christmas canceled. Santa Claus? No idea what we’ll do”, lamented the tweeter, remembering what he had proposed: “I said yesterday, confine children to protect Christmas. They called me around. Stay home. You can still”.

Reactions against Sánchez-Crespo’s notices multiplied in a short time on the social network. They reminded him that “children don’t take care of themselves”, since he had not even thought about the problem of reconciling work and care if the step of confining the little ones was taken, and that it is adults who are most exposed to the virus when they go to their jobs, take transport public or frequent hospitality businesses:

Really, you don’t need to have ideas.

Kids don’t take care of themselves, and it turns out that telecommuting isn’t for everyone either.

Beyond the fact that the motivation to fuck kids without school is your own selfishness, we will leave that for another day. – Sonia (@Sonisworld) December 19, 2021

Adults who go to work (without a mask in many offices), eat in restaurants, take transport, do not get and spread? Can’t they also bring the virus home for Christmas? But we only propose to send the children home? – Alba Llobet (@Alba_Llobet) December 18, 2021

Not bad as an idea, but you should also solve the reconciliation problem. Parents’ vacations are not endless and grandparents cannot be the solution. – DanielArgueso (@DanielArgueso) December 18, 2021

Strongly disagree! Because you don’t think about closing other things where adults are shown to be contagious !!! Who is going to take care of the little ones? The grandparents? Good idea then … anyway … – Toni Soriano (@ tonisoriano66) December 18, 2021

What a good idea! Do we leave them at home? – Groucho (@Grouchito) December 18, 2021

Idea, but bad, specifically. Let’s see what we working fathers and mothers do all of a sudden if they tell us that the children have to be at home. I tell you a better idea: cancel company dinners, that is going to be a source of contagion. And they are unnecessary as we are. – Jota BML (@jota_friki) December 20, 2021

Damn look that @DaniNovarama is a super sensible guy, and I have read dozens of threads that are to be framed, but the pot life of this topic is a fine thing … My son has been half his short life with restrictions and getting lost that, LIFE. Kids home and open bars ?? – # JAVI # (@dEUSsisterdew) December 20, 2021

Why don’t we close the bars and cancel meals with friends and family so that the children don’t get infected? Is that really … – Tacirupeca ۞ (@tacipuerca) December 20, 2021

The bubble is not broken by childhood, it is broken by adults who go all over the place and act as if the pandemic is not their problem. I continue to see children complying with the rules a thousand times better than families. The bubble is punctured by ADULTS social events. – Geek Mom (@MellamanSiL) December 19, 2021

“Children are confined to protect Christmas”

hahahahajuajuajahahahjaJUAJUAAJJJ – Priscila (@MissisOrwell) December 19, 2021

Idea: ban children pic.twitter.com/zkgKFWPdtW – Antonio Hedilla 🤼‍♂️🥊 (@ahedilla) December 19, 2021

And it is that Christmas does not seem to make much sense if it is precisely the children who cannot enjoy it.

