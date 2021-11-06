Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid fight for custody of their daughter | Instagram

They have recently revealed about the situation of the custody of Khai, daughter of Zayn Malik and Gigi hadidWell, they already have lawyers and now everyone is wondering what will happen to their firstborn after their separation.

Unfortunately this has been an extremely chaotic month for Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid, as the couple welcomed their first daughter together, Khai, in September 2020.

In the beginning, fatherhood strengthened the bond between the model and the singer, however, as the months passed, the situation became quite tense between them.

As we mentioned a few days ago, Yolanda Hadid accused the former One Direction member of hitting her.

According to information, the former One Direction member was charged with four counts of harassment and apparently, the model’s mother and Zayn had an argument last September over the apparent leak of the news of Gigi’s pregnancy.

Within the accusations of the documents obtained by the media, it is reported that Zayn grabbed Yolanda and pushed her against a dresser, causing her mental anguish and physical pain.

The confrontation did not end there, as the British singer allegedly insulted his mother-in-law and ordered her to “stay away from her damn daughter.”

On the other hand, sources close to celebrities assure that Gigi and Zayn are separatedHowever, they both have the same common interest: seeking a peaceful and healthy environment for Khai.

It is for that reason that the singer Zayn and the model Gigi are arguing about the custody of their daughter.

They are working on the details of custody. They are in contact with Khai and making decisions for her. Gigi and Zayn have met with attorneys separately. They both want to make sure they can resolve the custody situation with Khai and they both feel entitled to have it, ”explained the source.

“She needs space. They have been in communication and they have been working on how they will continue to be joint parents, but she is very tense at the moment. They both want the best for Khai and are trying to be civil.”

While Gigi’s mom is distraught about what happened with Zayn, and the source added that the Hadid family wants Gigi to end Zayn forever.