The family discussion that led to the breakup of Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid, goes beyond a simple exchange of words, because apparently the singer physically attacked the mother of his girlfriend, in addition to verbally attacking the mother of his daughter. A few hours ago, TMZ revealed that Zayn Malik He was indicted on four counts of assault, and despite official documents saying he only pleaded guilty to one count, court officials told the website that he “agreed not to contest” the four charges.

© GettyImagesThe singer and the model ended their six-year relationship due to the attacks he committed against his girlfriend and her mother

A Pennsylvania court announced that the former One Direction member went to court on October 27 and agreed not to refute the charges against him, which would be related to the discussion he had with Yolanda and Gigi Hadid about a month ago.

According to the documents, obtained by TMZ, on September 29 Yolanda Hadid – Gigi’s mother – was at one of her daughter and her girlfriend’s properties in Pennsylvania, when she and Zayn began to argue. The 28-year-old singer lost control and warned him to stay away from his daughter, little Khai, in addition to yelling various insults at her. After that, Zayn allegedly “pushed her against a dresser, causing her mental anguish and physical pain,” according to the documents. However, Zayn denied any physical contact with the mother of his now ex-girlfriend.

© GettyImages The reasons why the argument between Zayn and Yolanda Hadid started is still unknown

Sources close to the model indicate that, at the time of the attack, Gigi was in Paris, and that she would have heard everything that happened with her mother and her partner through a phone call. As for the charges brought by the model, the papers indicate that he yelled at her to “defend her partner against her mother at home,” using high-sounding words.

While all this was happening, a security guard who was in the same house approached to defend Yolanda and try to stop Zayn’s attacks, but Zayn also yelled at him and tried to fight him.

Zayn reached an agreement in court and did not contest the charges against him, however, he must meet certain conditions. He was sentenced to 90 days of probation for each count; that is, a total of 360. In addition to that, you must complete an anger management and domestic violence course, and under no circumstances should you have contact with Yolanda Hadid and the security guard who was involved in the altercation.