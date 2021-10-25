Zendaya is one of the most successful young stars of the moment, all thanks to her talent and strong relationship with the best Hollywood studios. The 25-year-old actress does not have extensive filmography in the industry, however, her appearance in successful productions such as Euphoria – 76%, Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82% or The Great Showman – 54% have earned him the recognition and admiration of millions of people on social networks. But not everything is wonder and glory for the celebrity, a dark cloud constantly haunts her life and she has been forced to take action on the matter.

Started as a Disney star in her childhood, Zendaya climbed the necessary steps to become a star with more than 110 million followers on Instagram, a number that few celebrities can boast. In these moments he is enjoying a memorable stage in his life thanks to Duna – 75%, the new Denis Villeneuve tape that everyone is commenting on. Zendaya He became one of the fundamental faces in press interviews, and for People magazine he talks about his complicated link with social networks, a disease that afflicts many members of the younger generation today.

I was always a shy girl. I found that being on social media makes me a little anxious, or makes me overthink. I haven’t been posting, and my fans probably hate it, which I understand. But I’m too overwhelmed having to post things, and if I think about it too much, I won’t. Not worth it … [Mis fans] they want me to be happy and exist beyond social media. I prefer to do what I love and then post when I have a project to promote … Take the time you need and don’t compare yourself to anyone else.

On Dune, Zendaya plays Chani, an influential Fremen warrior whom Paul Atreides looks at in his dreams since before arriving on Arrakis, the desert planet. Although the actress appears for a few minutes on the scene, Villeneuve has already declared that it will be an essential part of the sequel (if Warner authorizes it). Here are the director’s words for Il Venerdi a few weeks ago: “I can’t wait to shoot the second part of Dune to have Timothée Chalamet together again now Zendaya. Knowing that in the next chapter, Zendaya is going to be the protagonist of the story. “

Remember that Dune it only covers the first half of the novel written by Frank Herbert, a fundamental piece of science fiction literature that Warner Bros. is already looking at as a potential saga. Chani is not such an important character in the approach, but he becomes an indispensable figure later on; We hope that the studio will not delay in approving a continuation for the adventure and fans will not have to wait so long this time (the pandemic did enough damage to the first part). You can read the synopsis of Dune next:

Arrakis, the desert planet, fiefdom of the Harkonnen family for generations, remains in the hands of the House of Atreides after the emperor cedes to it the exploitation of the reserves of spice, one of the most valuable raw materials of the galaxy and also a drug capable of amplifying consciousness and extending life. Duke Leto, Lady Jessica and their son, Paul Atreides, arrive on the planet hoping to regain the renown of their home, but will soon find themselves embroiled in a plot of betrayals and deceptions that will lead them to question their trust between his closest friends.

