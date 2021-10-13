Zendaya is not only one of the most popular and sought-after actresses of the moment, she is also one of the most mature and honest. Without fear of what others might think, the interpreter speaks openly about her ambitions in front of and behind the cameras, as well as everything that her profession entails. From her beginnings at Disney, she won the affection of the public, but unlike other young stars, she was able to make the move to the cinema with greater success. Euphoria – 76%, Spider-Man: Homecoming – 92% and Malcolm & Marie – 60% are just a few titles that demonstrate your talent.

We will see more of her soon in Duna – 80%, directed by Denis Villeneuve and where she shares credits with Timothée Chalamet. The new adaptation is already generating good reviews and if things go well, a sequel will be given the green light where the character of Zendaya will be the protagonist. The actress has a lot of work ahead of her, which has made some think that her time at the UCM it could be finished faster than expected. In the new Spider-Man films, she plays MJ, a different version of Peter Parker’s famous girlfriend.

In real life, it was confirmed not long ago that Tom Holland and Zendaya They are a couple, but even before that their on-screen chemistry and friendship beyond the superhero movies were world renowned. From the first installment they had a very special connection and both always speak with great respect and affection for each other. What he admires the most Zendaya of his partner is the commitment he has to the role of Spidey, because it is not easy to submit to the fans and that your work depends entirely on the expectations of the audience.

In a recent interview with InStyle, they asked Zendaya what did you appreciate the most about Tom holland as an actor, to which she replied:

There are many things that I appreciate, obviously. In an acting sense, I appreciate the way he really loves being Spider-Man. It’s a lot of pressure, you take on the role of a superhero wherever you go. To the little boy walking around, you are Spider-Man. I think he handles that very well. And see him at work, even if he’s not a Virgo [como ella] he is a perfectionist.

The interpreter added:

Our director let me be every day [en la filmación], and it was interesting to see how much he cares about his job and doing it right. I watched him do a fight scene all day, which is exhausting. He would make a move, go back to the monitors, watch, and say, “I can do better.” I would say to him: “Friend, you already have it.” But he wants us to be perfect, and I really appreciate that.

What the actress mentions is very true. Tom holland He really fought for the role of Spider-Man and when Disney and Sony couldn’t come to an agreement, and threatened to reboot the character, it was he who brought the companies together and convinced them to go ahead with the plans. In fact, now that the post-credits scene for Venom: Carnage Freed – 45% makes it clear that Sony wants their slice of cake, many believe it was the actor who agreed to be a link to both universes.

Since the birth of UCM with Iron Man – The Iron Man – 93%, fans were looking forward to the arrival of Spider-Man. The character is a crowd favorite and has already been played by various actors including Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. His first appearance in Captain America: Civil War – 90% worked very well, but some felt that his first solo film made the arachnid too dependent on Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). Technically, the villains in his films are directly associated with the billionaire and that has not been to the liking of many. The good news is that Spider-Man: No Road Home will focus on him; Whether Garfield and Maguire make an appearance or not, the film will feature many of the hero’s most famous foes, so this is the perfect opportunity to break him down and take him his own way.

