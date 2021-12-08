Zendaya is one of the most important figures of her generation. In a forceful way, the actress managed to get out of the childish standards that were imposed on her while working on the series Shake it up on the Disney Channel and is now one of the most respected performers in Hollywood. Without any problem, it has managed to cover almost all genres and is presented in large franchises such as Duna – 75% or Spider-Man: No Road Home, and in more independent productions like The OA – 95% and Malcolm & Marie – 60%. Zendaya She still has a lot to contribute to the industry as an actress, but she is ready to achieve other goals behind the camera.

Slowly, Zendaya has found her place as a renowned actress and the Euphoria series – 76% was indispensable for her to take this step. The original HBO show was developed by Sam Levinson (Assassin Nation – 68%) inspired by his own youth. This title has been critically acclaimed and built on a loyal fan base who are eagerly awaiting the second season. Although the actress has always had an interest in knowing all the aspects and jobs that are required to master for a successful production, it was on the set of this show that she learned to love the idea of ​​directing her own proposals.

Levinson and Zendaya teamed up to film the first pandemic movie, Malcolm & Marie, in which the actress had the opportunity to also work as a producer and contributing ideas for her character and her dialogues. This experience only fueled her curiosity, and her own interests in feminism and racial conflicts cause her to already come up with some ideas for her directorial debut.

We’re not really that close to seeing a movie directed by Zendaya As we think, because the actress is quite busy with various projects that she will film over the next few years. However, your interest is only growing and you may be encouraged to do something more independent and risky. A few months ago she was asked about this new path and she clarified that the day she becomes a filmmaker she will focus on starring black actresses.

The actress takes up this issue in a new talk with Interview Magazine where her colleague Colman Domingo, who plays Ali, Rue’s godfather in Euphoria, is who the interview. The actor asked her about what kind of stories she would like to tell as a director, to which Zendaya first answered:

[Estoy interesada] in doing things that [me] make happy, and [me] give joy and [me] fill as an artist, as a person.

Zendaya She also clarified that she is increasingly excited about the idea of ​​being a director and that she takes advantage of every minute on set to see how great directors work:

The idea of ​​directing in the future excites me. That’s why I’m on set so much. When i’m not there [en escena]I’m there trying to learn

[Quiero] to be able, one day, to do things that I want to see.

That said, her mind is already working on some possibilities, and of course, racial and sexual inclusion is a must for her:

[Quiero crear] a simple love story about two black girls.

I would love a coming-of-age story where weird and funny things happen, just like when any other young man tries to figure out who he is.

Our existence is wide and expansive and beautiful, and to see all the different emotional shades of what it means to be a young black woman, I would like to see that because I don’t think I have seen many representations of that.

Zendaya He reemphasized the importance of a simple love story in order to serve as a healthy racial representation:

I don’t want it to be rooted in anything other than the story about two people falling in love and that’s it. Something simple and beautiful, that leaves you happy and wanting to fall in love.

Although it seems simple, the idea of Zendaya It is important as black women often appear in melodramas where stories about racism and abuse predominate. The truth is that the reality of these women goes beyond that and series like Insecure – 86% have also tried to put them in a different light, where they can be appreciated in an equitable way and without being tied to social prejudices.

