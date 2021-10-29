10/29/2021 at 9:12 PM CEST

The Zenit of Saint Petersburg aggravated this Friday, with a resounding 83-54 victory, the nightmare in Russia of Bitci Baskonia, which was unable to maintain the level it offered in the first quarter and suffered a new blow on the seventh day of the Euroleague.

After falling 83-69 on Wednesday in Kazan, the Catalans scored seven points in the second and third quarters, resulting in an overwhelming set that knocked Baskonia to the canvas and left them unable to react.

Jordan loyd, with 20 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists, he was the best of Xavi Pascual’s squad, who was much superior in the rebound and finished with a valuation of 107 points by 40 of the Basque team, which once again concluded a game with percentages of shot below 36%.

Landry nnoko it marked the initial path of the Baskonians, who started with more energy than the Russians, who lived on the inspiration of Jordan Loyd in the opening minutes.

Two triples of Jayson granger corroborated the good start of the Basque team, which opened the first gap of the match with eight points in their favor, but the errors of the men of Dusko Ivanovic allowed Zenit to come close at the end of the first round, 21-23.

The Catalans recovered their sensations with a 0-7 partial at the start of the second act, but the triples and the energy of Alex Poythress returned the coin to Baskonia with a 24-0 in favor of those of Xavi Pascual to turn the result around.

Old ghosts reappeared in an unplugged team, which was overtaken by the speed of its rival and the spark that a Zenit put on the floor that grew as the minutes passed. Baskonia stopped scoring in the last 6:30 minutes and went into the break 45-30 against.

The exchange of baskets after the changing rooms favored the locals, who pulled on the individual talent of their men, but three triples in a row from Zenit further increased the income to 28 points.

The bleeding on the rebound marked differences and the quarter reached 44-7 in 16 minutes, after a 16-0, which left Baskonia knocked out, without ideas, and the game sentenced to ten minutes from time (65-37).

Those of Dusko Ivanovic They tried to react to end the game with better sensations, but Zenit kept their level and the Catalans had a very long game that had little history from the break.