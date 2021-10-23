10/22/2021

On at 23:46 CEST

Barça continues with a firm hand in the Euroleague by adding the fifth consecutive victory at the Palau, against a Zenit that offered a very poor image (84-58). Those of Jasikevicius, led by an imperial Mirotic (20 points and 28 valuation) they showed a great image despite and wanting to compete after a week without matches.

FCB

ZEN

Barça, 84

(20 + 24 + 22 + 18): Calathes (4). Higgins (4), Kuric (7), Mirotic (20), Sanli (14) – starting team-, Davies (11), Martínez (0), Smits (7). Hayes (6), Oriola (0), Laprovittola (8), Jokubaitis (6).

Zenith, 58

(19 + 8 + 14 + 17): Ponitka (8), Kulagin (8), Gudaitis (6), Loyd (8), Mickey (4) -starting five-, Karasev (0). Volkhin (3), Baron (8), Kuzminskas (0), Zubkov (2). Poythress (6), Frankamp (5),

Referees:

Lamonica, Luigi, Mogulkoc, Emin, Majkic, Mario. Without eliminated.

Incidents:

Euroleague match, played at the Palau Blaugrana, before 4,481 spectators. Before the start, the team that won the Euroleague in 2010 was honored.

With the celebrations at the Palau, Barça came out a bit asleep and missing their first four shots, which Zenit took advantage of to achieve the first advantages, with a triple by Kulagin (2-7). Slowly Barça settled in attack with Mirotic taking offensive responsibility and midway through the quarter, he already equaled the duel with a triple (9-9).

ANDl Barça raised the defensive level, before a Zenit that did not find many offensive options, but managed to stay in the duel with the points of Ponitka and Baron. Jasikevicius wanted a high rhythm and moved the bench, to finish the first 10 minutes ahead (20-19).

A spectacular Barça

With Jokubaitis and Laprovittola at the start of the second quarter, some spectacular minutes from Barça arrived. The Lithuanian gave Barça rhythm while the Argentine began to make a difference from the triple. Two consecutive Laprovittola Before a bewildered Zenit, he allowed Barça to open differences (32-21).

The Russian team did not know how to attack the aggressive Barça defense against a desperate XAvi Pascual who did not hit the button despite trying everything with the changes from the bench. But nothing worked for him.

The azulgranas were a real gale, full of confidence, that they were widening the differences and that they got to be of 19 with basket of Higgins (42-23). The duel was on track at halftime (44-27), with a relaxed Mirotic on the bench after opening the visiting can in the first quarter (10).

Mirotic, unleashed

And it was precisely the Montenegrin who returned in the third quarter ‘plugged’ from the triple. Mirotic lifted Palau with three almost consecutive tripes which ended up sinking an unknown Zenith (57-31).

From there, Barça liked each other so much that the income reached 29 (66-37) and the duel was sentenced with 10 minutes to play. An important and sufficient income to give the headlines a rest, thinking about the coming week with a double European ration.