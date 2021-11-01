Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

The evening that was played last morning at the Madison Square Garden Theater (New York) was entertaining and had one of the most spectacular finals of the year.

The American, Mexican by blood, Jose Zepeda (35-2, 27 KO) proved once again that he is one of the best super lightweight on the planet. He ran over the Puerto Rican Josué Vargas (19-2, 9 KO) to round off a week in which both had shown to be very keen, culminating in a brawl at the weigh-in. The difference in level was evident in the two minutes that the fight lasted, where Zepeda’s first hand of real power, a curved blow with a slightly downward trajectory, exploded in Vargas’s jaw, which fell to the canvas totally limp; being able to have stopped it there, the referee decided to extend the fight and for the Puerto Rican to take a few hard hands from the winner, who beat him viciously until the third man, too passive, decided that enough was enough.

After his losses to Terry Flanagan (due to injury) and José Ramírez (due to a narrow majority decision, “Chon” Zepeda has more than earned a third world opportunity at the age of 32. The Californian has a positive streak against José Pedraza, Kendo Castañeda, Ivan Baranchyk, Hank Lundy and Josué Vargas, all notable names, in addition to giving us two beautiful closings against the Belarusian and Vargas. He appears number two in the WBC list of this weight and fifth in the WBO ranking, not appearing unjustifiably in the other two world lists How we would like someone to explain to us why in the WBA or the IBF there is no place for this formidable athlete and there is room for some with much worse résumés.

As we anticipated in the previous one, the fights of the rest of the gala, even lacking big names, were more than interesting. In the semi-fund, the bantamweight from Puerto Rico Carlos Caraballo (14-1, 14 KO) and the Filipino Jonas sultan (18-5, 11 KO) gave us ten impressive rounds, with falls suffered by both corners and triple score of 94-93 for the Asian. A final takedown in the ninth round was decisive for the final result of the fight. Likewise, the American Charles Jackson (18-1, 11 KO) beat the Dominican Jonathan Guzman (24-2, 23 KO) after eight exciting episodes on the edge of the super bantamweight, by split decision, and the Yankees superlight Mathew Gonzalez (12-0-1, 8 KO) and Dakota linger (12-5-3, 8 KO) reaped a draw with good boxing moments and tension in several exchanges.