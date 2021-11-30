The recent Glasgow summit has once again highlighted the importance of reducing emissions in the transport sector.

The transport of the future will be intermodal, electric, personalized, efficient and connected thanks to two drivers that are redefining mobility: technological innovations and environmental concern. The action of both should generate a new, more efficient and sustainable ecosystem, but time is short. Transportation is the second activity with the highest number of greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere. Hence the urgency to make zero-emission vehicles the new normal. They also need to be accessible, affordable and sustainable. “In the next nine years there must be a global change towards renewable energy. Sustainable transport is essential for this transformation”, as the sentence Antnio Guterres, secretary general of the UN, in the opening speech of the Conference on Sustainable Transport, held this October in the capital of China.

Decarbonisation has among its priorities the phasing out of the production of vehicles with internal combustion engines. “All stakeholders have a role to play, from individuals changing their travel habits to companies transforming their carbon footprint,” he said at Guterres in Beijing. And electric mobility is expanding almost all over the world. In 2018, the world park of electric cars exceeded 5.1 million, with an increase of 2 million compared to the previous year, which almost doubled the sales of new electric cars, according to a report by the International Energy Agency (IEA). In 2020, despite the fall of the sector due to the pandemic, sales soared 41% and the IEA advanced that if governments put in place the appropriate support measures, by 2030 there could be up to 230 million electric cars in the world (12% of the total), compared to the 145 million figure at the current rate (7% of the park). The shift to sustainable transportation could save $ 70 trillion by 2050, according to the World Bank.

In a climate emergency context and taking into account that 70% of CO2 emissions originate in cities, tackling a profound transformation of the current transport model is essential and corporations play their role in this change. Thus, two days before the closing of the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26) held in the Scottish city of Glasgow, 31 countries and six major car manufacturers announced the commitment that by 2040, 100% of new cars for sale are zero emissions. An agreement that appears as one of the most ambitious of the summit in terms of transport. The new eCOBUS, a fully electric bus that is testing Glasgow airport. “The environmental benefits and considerable cost savings associated with the introduction of electric vehicles are very attractive, so we are looking forward to seeing how the eCOBUS works during this trial period. When we move to fully electric bus operation in our car parks, We reduced the associated carbon emissions from 143 tonnes a year to zero, and this remarkable reduction is supported by the fact that the airport’s electricity is also supplied through renewable energy, “he says. Kirsty Webster, Director of Sustainability at Glasgow Airport. The vehicle, built on a chassis Mercedes Benz with aluminum body to guarantee a long useful life that adapts to the Scottish climate, is part of the sustainability strategy launched by AGS Airports Ltd (subsidiary of Ferrovial and owner of Glasgow, Aberdeen and Southampton airports) to decarbonise the Group’s infrastructure in thirty years.

To adapt to the mobility of the future, companies and startups are developing and implementing new solutions. Technologies that are based on advanced analytics to optimize routes, drones as new means of transport or autonomous vehicles exemplify this trend. And while it may sound like science fiction, in the not too distant future, experts point out that drones will rule the skies. In the search for zero emissions, electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles will be another means of transport, fully integrated into urban and regional mobility in 2030. Unmanned aircraft will deliver goods, patrol the streets or even transport people. The advancement of technology during this decade will make it possible and the landscape of our cities to change. The flying vehicles that Ridley Scott imagined in the film Blade Runner in the 1980s are about to cross the screen and become a reality.

