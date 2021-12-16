The second was not the final one for Derrick Lewis either. The 36-year-old American decided to turn his life upside down after injuring himself in March 2019. At that time, he had lost to Cormier and Dos Santos consecutively. He recovered, lost weight and looked like never before. He wanted to contest a title again and he did it based on victories. Ivanov, Latifi, Oleinik and Blaydes succumbed to ‘The Black Beast’. The opportunity came and also through thick and thin. Francis Ngannou seemed destined to take on Jon Jones, but ‘Bones’ is unique and wants more time to make his heavyweight debut. So the UFC gave Lewis the joke. He beat him in July 2018 and the fight was undoubtedly selling itself. Despite this, he did not have his revenge. The African had had many commitments after being crowned and was not in a position to face that combat.

The UFC got it and pulled an interim belt off his sleeve. Lewis was going to get into rising star, Ciryl Gane. The Frenchman knew how to propose the best strategy and ended up finishing the veteran. Again it escaped him. Derrick has to start the path again, who is at zero. It depends on three variables to try your luck again. First he needs to win this Saturday, in the star of UFC Las Vegas 45, Chris Daukaus, after Ngannou defeats Gane (UFC 270, January 22) so that revenge can be given and third, that Jon Jones does not immediately raise his hand to go against the winner. The equation is not easy, but it must go unknown to unknown.

For starters, this Saturday he has a tough fight. Lewis faces Chris Daukaus. The 32-year-old American may not sound like much to the general public … but he has managed to climb to seventh place in the ranking and not by chance. He is presented with a streak of five wins, all by KO and the last three in the UFC. Nacimiento, Oleinik and Abdurakhimov have succumbed to the power of Philadelphia. Without a doubt 92% of victories by KO scares, and a lot, but Lewis must step forward if he wants to return for the titles and Daukaus, too. In his case, the belt would be a step further, but the path would be the correct one. Two hitters collide, therefore the equality will be maximum. Lewis may need to change his strategy regarding the Gane lawsuit. That day he saved a lot to find a final hand … or maybe that allows him to knock out. If the fight drags on, exhaustion can take its toll again. There would be the trick of Daukaus, who can also change everything with one hand. The UFC party ending to 2021 couldn’t be better. Veteran puncher vs. rising puncher. Only one gunman can be left standing.