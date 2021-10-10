Zhang Weili believes that Rose Namajunas’ political comments have caused controversy among UFC fans. This caused them to be turned against him before their straw championship fight.

Prior to her title fight at UFC 261 last April, Lithuanian-American Rose Namajunas (10-4 MMA, 8-3 UFC) used the phrase “better dead than red,” an anti-communist catchphrase that originated during the Cold War in the 1950s. For Namajunas, then-champion Zhang Weili represents “red,” that is, communism, since she is from China.

At first Weili (21-2 MMA, 5-1 UFC) dismissed Namajunas’ comments. But after experiencing a hostile audience in a fight, in which she was dethroned by knockout in the first round, she admitted that the boos could have been a factor affecting her results, and considers that Namajunas is to blame for what happened.

“I think it definitely affected me a bit. Rose’s comments were successful, causing the audience to boo me. But I think that’s my problem, because, I should focus on the fight and not the crowd. I can’t control who in the audience likes combat and who doesn’t. So I’m focusing more on my own fight. “

Zhang is not the type of fighter who talks a lot or resorts to trash talking about her opponents. The former champion says that originally she did not give importance to Namajunas’ comment. However upon entering the arena and feeling the hostility, he understood what had happened.

“In my mind, I think those comments crossed the line as all the public and all the fighters, we come together at the UFC because we share a passion for MMA. In my mind, I come here because I want to make friends, because we all have a love for martial arts in common. I think it is not good to mix sport with politics, but I think that maybe that is his plan. At first, I thought it was just trash talk. It didn’t really affect me. But when I went out to the arena and they booed me, it seemed to me that Rose wanted to use those comments to get the audience to boo me. “

The co-feature rematch at UFC 268 on November 6 will take place at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York, an area with a large Chinese population.