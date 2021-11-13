Zimbabwe, a country located in southeastern Africa, was in return in rumors that pointed to the adoption of cryptocurrencies, especially Bitcoin. Is it true?

The potential of crypto adoption in Zimbabwe

For those unfamiliar with Zimbabwe’s economic conditions, it is worth noting that it is a country that experienced devastating hyperinflation and is constantly haunted by it.

In fact, by mid-2019, the country’s inflation had risen to 175%. But, since August 2019, the government stopped issuing information in relation to inflation.

Was this what Bitcoin was created for? No? In 2008, Bitcoin emerged as a response to the financial crisis in the United States and as a criticism of a centralized system that led, precisely, to economic crises like these. Without a doubt, Zimbabwe and Venezuela are the perfect justification for the existence of cryptos and Bitcoin.

Thus, rumors spread regarding the possibility of Zimbabwe following closely in El Salvador’s footsteps. However, the Minister of Information, Advertising and Broadcasting Services, Monica Mutsvangwa, revealed that Zimbabwe does not see Bitcoin that way.

“The government would like to assure the nation that it is not considering introducing another currency into the economy, as reported in some sections of the media. Our local currency is the Zimbabwe dollar and not the cryptocurrency. ‘

No Bitcoin, but maybe a CBDC

However, the clarification of the rumors may not be so disappointing when the minister assured that Zimbabwe is studying the CBDC.

Remember that a CBDC responds to Central Bank Digital Currency. It is basically digitizing the central bank’s money so that citizens can use it to make digital payments and store value.

Therefore, a CBDC is a digital currency, but it is issued by a central bank and, consequently, it is centralized.

“Like most countries in the world, the Government of Zimbabwe, through its Financial Technology Group, is studying Central Bank Digital Currency instead of cryptocurrencies, Bitcoins or any form of derivatives,” said Mutsvangwa.

