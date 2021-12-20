That the Pelicans have a big problem with Zion Williamson is a line that does not escape the easy joke. Given the conversation about the weight of the Salisbury megastar, it should be added for the less well versed, but it stays at that. The player’s physical and containment problem is by no means the first on the franchise’s list to fix the tense situation he has with him, now out of action.

For a forward who dominates pivots, a true wardrobe, that the few brushstrokes he has left in the NBA have not been brush strokes the challenge of physical maintenance takes a back seat. Although it seems a lie to say it of a professional player. The weight may have aggravated his injuries, there is no doctor who has made such a clear diagnosis, so it is convenient to look at other fronts. And the concern in New Orleans goes beyond that mentioned. The annoyance of the environment, for example. Zion, number 1 in the 2019 Draft, is not at the same level of progression as Ja Morant, Tyler Herro or, if we go further down, Terance Mann, Jordan Poole, Keldon Johnson or Nic Claxton, littermates. Fate matched him almost immediately with the Pelicans as soon as the pick positions were known that year and suspicions have escalated with the Louisiana franchise, recently reaching a difficult point to sustain that has sparked rumors about a possible Williamson’s departure without waiting for his contract to expire and he can choose a new destination as a free agent.

The treatment of his injuries, as well as his personal relationship with Vice President David Griffin, are a heavy stone for the former Duke to become defensive regarding any progress to play again. This week he received a biological injection to try to better heal his right foot, for which the reinstatement suffers another delay of at least another five weeks.

In the franchise, not only internally but also in the fandom, they become suspicious of Zion’s every move. And they will do so more as information continues to be filtered from within, such as the following. “He has skipped rehab. He has fallen asleep in a video session. He has rejected things that he has to go through so that the team tries to put him back on the court,” explained Jake Madison in his podcast Locked On Pelicans , specialized in team information. There is no open talk of boycott, but it is what is understood by reading or listening according to what things. Are you letting go?

Zion finally has a young coach this season who has been a recently ex-player, Willie Green, with a good reputation as an assistant and who has a challenge that they are already struggling to manage. The Pels have isolated victories and have improved compared to the first games, especially due to the appearance of a more incisive Brandon Ingram, but this and another year of Jonas Valanciunas’ hat is doing them little. Zion is missing. At 21 years old, next summer he will have the option of signing an extension similar to the one that Luka Doncic or Trae Young signed in the latter and that, if he continues those, would leave him with a guaranteed high salary until 2028. It is, he returns or he is not. Season and in whatever state, Williamson’s next workhorse with the Pelicans, a relationship that seems more like torment for both parties than an alliance that could change the NBA if it did work out.