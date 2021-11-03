11/03/2021 at 20:17 CET

Chelsea striker, Hakim Ziyech, scored the only goal in the win (0-1) over Malmö on matchday four of the UEFA Champions League group stage. The reigning champions and super-champions of Europe have virtually sealed their pass to the round of 16: they add nine points, three less than Juventus, and have a six-point advantage facing the last two days.

The winger, who arrived in London in the summer of 2020 in exchange for 40 million euros, has made history by becoming the Moroccan player who has scored the most goals (8) in the entire history of the UEFA Champions League, equaling Marouane Chamakh, also with eight. He had not seen the door since the final of the European Super Cup against Villarreal, where Thomas Tuchel’s team took the title on penalties.

The former Amsterdam Ajax is an important player for Thomas Tuchel and after overcoming a shoulder injury he is entering the dynamics of the first team again: he has played a total of 10 games so far in the 2021/22 season and records two goals and one asistence. As a blue player, he has added eight goals and five assists in 49 games.

Juventus, the great rival for the first place

The Londoners did not fail in their visit to the Swedish team and remain in second place with nine points out of 12 possible: only Massimiliano Allegri’s Juventus has managed to defeat Thomas Tuchel’s team in this 2021/22 edition.. It is precisely the Italians and the British who will play a large part of the classification as the first group in a direct confrontation on the fifth day. After the victory by the minimum in Turin, the team blue must win yes or yes and face the last match against Zenit.

Thomas Tuchel’s team is one of the great candidates for the title this 2021/22 season: With the arrival of Romelu Lukaku, the competitive ceiling of the team has increased and, together with PSG, Manchester City and Bayern, the Londoners enter the round of the big favorites as reigning champions. The Premier League, of course, has priority this season: ending the hegemony of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.