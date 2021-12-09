Zlatan Ibrahimovic continues to be the protagonist on and off the field of play. The 40-year-old forward continues to be controversial with his statements and this time he lashed out at a former AC Milan teammate.

The Swede criticized Hakan Calhanoglu, who went from Milan to Inter for the way things turned out. The rossonero team was fighting for their pass to the current UEFA Champions League on the last day and the Turk, who was on the expiration of his contract, was never clear with his decision.

Finally, Milan came second last season and got their ticket to the Champions League but Calhanoglu decided not to continue with the club and go to his eternal rival, Inter Milan, at zero cost.

As it was expected, The Milan fans saw this decision of the Turk with very bad eyes, and Zlatan did not hesitate to give his opinion on the matter being, as usual, very forceful.

Calhanoglu, who came to Inter much criticized by fans of the two Milan teams, He has settled into his new team and little by little he has become a figure in the ‘neroazzurro’ team.

Ibra questioned the way in which Calhanoglu went to Inter and he assured that the only way in which the negotiation with Inter could be finalized was due to Eriksen’s heart accident, because no team had submitted bids for him.

“We have to thank him for what he did and wish him the best in his new stage, but even if it sounds bad, it must be said that Calhanoglu took advantage of a tragic situation. Without what happened to Eriksen in Denmark – Finland of the European Championship he would never sign for Inter. Before, no team had been interested in him“, Ibra revealed in his new book ‘Adrenalina’.

In his book, Ibra says that the relationship with Hakan was good And he assures that he communicated a lot with him and with his Milan teammate, Rebic, during the Eurocup, where as he could not miss in Zlatan he gave his point of view in a quite narcissistic way.

“Hakan is a good boy, he grew a lot thanks to my help. His challenge now is to do great things without Ibra. During the European Championship he sent messages to him and Rebic: “Complicated without Zlatan eh?” Before I arrived, Calha didn’t do what he does now and Rebic never played ”.

