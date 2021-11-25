11/25/2021 at 7:45 PM CET

Artur Lopez

Zlatan Ibrahimovic never leaves anyone indifferent. In sporting terms, the AC Milan striker is fireproof at 40. The striker has scored a whopping 489 goals at club level According to Transfermarkt, a figure available to very few. Now, from time to time, the Malmö-born striker makes headlines for his temperament on the pitch and his controversial actions. The last of them, in the Champions League match last Wednesday, November 24, against Atlético de Madrid.

When the game was heading towards the end and a final goal by Junior Messias gave hope to the ‘rossonero’ team, Ibrahimovic I had a little dispute with Stefan Savic, defender of the ‘colchonero’ team. The action went unnoticed by a large part of the spectators, but the newspaper Marca picked up on Twitter the moment during the added time, in which there is a push from the Swede to the Montenegrin. A few seconds earlier, the tall forward had already had a run-in with Koke. However, Ibra ended the match with impunity, without any warning.

A repeat offender Ibrahimovic

The action keeps its similarities, saving the distances, with a more savage and forceful aggression from Zlatan to César Azpilicueta, in the last minutes of the Spain – Sweden. In that game, the Swede paid for his frustration at losing direct World Cup qualification, and hit the Chelsea defender in the back, with his consequent yellow card.

In fact, days later, the Milan striker admitted in The Guardian the intent of the attack: “It was stupid, but I did it anyway to make him understand: ‘You don’t have the balls to do it against me. But I’ll show you what will happen if you do it with me.’ That’s why I did it.” The card can be very expensive for the Swedish national team, as Zlatan will miss the first leg of the play-offs for the World Cup, a cross to heads or tails.