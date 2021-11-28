We have asked our friends at Zococity to indicate us a series of sound devices as perfect gifts for these upcoming holidays. Of course, our premise was clear: whether to listen to the music individually or with others, that all of them offer a fantastic quality. These are your proposals.

Edifier AirPulse A100: 3D sound in any room

Despite their compact size, these active speakers integrate advanced technologies and world-class components to reproduce music in stunning quality. For example, they offer high-resolution digital audio processing, aptX codec, high-sensitivity aluminum ribbon tweeters, and a uniquely designed 5 ”aluminum chassis low-distortion bass and midrange driver. The result is excellent response at all levels, an extended frequency range, and razor-sharp resolution. More info and price, here.

They minimize the reflection effect. Texas Instrument class-D two-piece power amplifier. Support input sample rate up to 192KHz. Multiple connectivity, Bluetooth 5.0 included. Subwoofer output. 16 x 28.3 x 25.5 cm.

Vulkkano Blast XL: a ‘beast’ proof of everything

Host a party wherever you want with this powerful portable Bluetooth speaker. Attention to your credentials: double diaphragm for a total power of 60 w, Bluetooth 5.0 that guarantees music without stops, 6,600 mAh battery for an autonomy of up to 20 hours … In addition, it supports the formats FLAC, WAV, WMA,

APE and MP3, and allows you to pair a pair of units at the same time to achieve true stereo sound and therefore up to 120 watts of sound power. More info and price, here.

IP67: resistant to water, dust and sand. 66mm speaker. Frequency response: 80 Hz – 18 KHz. Distortion: ≤ 1%. Bluetooth distance: up to 18 m. 220 x 72 x 95 mm / 880 gr.

Edifier R1280DBs: active with SUB output

They are the renewal of the legendary R1280DB and the result could not be more amazing because, despite the fact that their price is typical of an entry range, they incorporate characteristics of a higher segment. For example, they feature an advanced front bass reflex port, 13mm tweeter, 4 ”mid woofer, and their Bluetooth version is 5.0, which means they work brilliantly with Android and iOS devices. However, they have multiple physical inputs (optical, coaxial, dual RCA …) because they are also ideal companions for a television, computer, DAP, etc. More info and price, here.

Soundfield Spatializer simulates a larger soundstage. Automatic subwoofer detection and digital crossover activation. Wireless remote control. Made of MDF wood. 43.2 x 30 x 18.3 cm.

HiBy R5 SABER: full MQA support

This means that this ultra-portable Hi-Res player is capable of capturing and reproducing the sound of the original studio master in a file small enough for easy streaming and downloading; because the R5 SABER can render MQA at 8x! To do this, it includes two Cirrus Logic CS43198 DAC chips on the motherboard, four 470uF Panasonic electrolytic caps that complete the output stage, two OPA1642 amplifiers… In short, first-rate components for listening to music at a higher level. More info and price, here.

4 ”LCD screen (16.8 million colors). Android 8.1 optimized. Balanced SE 3.5 and 4.4 mm line and headphone outputs, and up to 1,040 + 1,040 mW @ 16 Ω of power. MSEB: 100% custom equalization system. Compatible with DSD, DXD, APE, AIFF, FLAC, WAV and WMA, and MP3, AAC, WMA, OGG, etc. Up to 18 hours of autonomy. 10.7 x 6.1 x 1.5 cm / 160 gr.

Edifier W600BT: 30 hours of wireless music

Light but very resistant, with soft and breathable leatherette pads, and exceptional ergonomics. So they are, on the outside, these wireless headphones; Inside, 40mm NdFeB dynamic drivers specially designed to provide a powerful response at all frequencies and with any musical genre. Its Bluetooth 5.1 guarantees an ultra stable transmission, allows to pair them with two devices at the same time and reaches a distance to the source of up to 10 m. In short, some magnificent ‘helmets’ from a top company in the world of audio.

More info and price, here.

3.5mm cable connector. Profiles A2DP, AVRCP, HFP. Frequency response: 20 Hz – 20 kHz. Sound pressure level: 93 + 3 dB spl (A). Impedance: 32 Ohm.

FiiO FA9: exquisite luxury in design and sound

FiiO is one of the brands preferred by audiophiles around the world. The FA9s are their first IEMs with a Knowles BA type Balanced-Armature six driver structure coupled with a four-way electric crossover. This translates, as a starting point, into outstanding capacity and performance. Another novelty is that they integrate three sound adjustment ‘switches’ housed in the capsules. They also feature an ultra-long 80.6mm sound tube and premium eight-wire monocrystalline silver copper cable. That said, a new object of desire for audio purists. More info and price, here.

Driver SWFK-31736 for the high frequencies, model EJ-33877 for the mids and type HODVTEC-31618 to produce strong bass. Full DLP 3D printing technique. Diamond cut faceplate and translucent black resin clear casing.

Zococity: audio experts

Spanish company specialized in high quality audio and video, Zococity has a physical store in Valencia and a virtual one 24 hours a day (www.zococity.es). Either in person or online, Zococity offers a human team specially prepared to advise in a professional and personalized way according to the needs and tastes of each client. With a portfolio that includes more than 50 premium audio and video brands, pay attention to their offers and their reconditioned products, with full guarantees of operation but at significantly lower prices.