The mystery of the Zodiac Killer is one that for decades has fascinated those who closely follow the stories of serial killers, and today we have interesting news about him. Through ABC it is reported that an investigation team in the United States has identified (unofficially) the man who committed the crimes in the late sixties, they have even presented a name and details of his life. In the following paragraphs we comment on all the information.

The Zodiac attacked Northern California between 1968 and 1969, and made known to the police of her crimes through letters in which she also mocked her for her failed attempts to find him. The murderer became very prominent on television and all the media, however, the authorities were never able to identify the man after the events; He was spoken of as a man between 40 and 50 years old, white and of great intelligence. He admitted to killing 37 people, however, only seven were confirmed and some survived.

The mystery of the Zodiac stayed in the air for decades, with no clues or traces that were any hope for the police. For a time he identified himself Arthur Leigh Allen as the murderer, but in 2003 it was confirmed that his fingerprints did not match those found in the Zodiac missives. Now the case takes a new turn with the investigations of The Case Breakers, a group of 40 ex-police officers who claim to have identified the real culprit behind the entire scandal that went around the world more than forty years ago and that to date today it continues to be of interest to those interested in the issue of serial killers.

According to the team, the Zodiac Killer would be Gary F. Poste, a veteran of the United States Air Force who would have died in 2018 without facing justice. The ABC report rescues the evidence presented by The Case Breakers, although it has not been approved by the country’s authorities:

A paint-stained watch bought from a military base found by the police after the murder of Miss Bates [posible víctima]. A heel print of the same style and shoe size found at three other Zodiac crime scenes. Scars on the forehead similar to the sketch of the Zodiac Killer from the San Francisco Police Department. Links between his name and coded messages sent to the police by someone claiming to be the murderer.

The Case Breakers sent a statement to the San Francisco police assuring that they feel 100% confident in their conclusion, however, as they are not officially recognized by the authorities, we cannot be sure that we are facing the real killer of the Zodiac. We will see if the course of the days or weeks show other news about the case.

The impact of the Zodiac killer has already been reflected in the seventh art before. In 2007 David Fincher presented Zodiaco, a film that develops the story of a cartoonist in San Francisco who becomes an amateur detective and becomes obsessed with finding the person responsible for the crimes. The film featured the performances of Jake Gyllenhaal, Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo, in addition, it gave a new impetus to the character’s story and contributed to the consumption of more stories linked to serial killers, which are currently the bread of every day for many people; not for nothing have we seen the success of productions like Mindhunter – 100% or Conversations with Killers: The Ted Bundy Tapes – 27%.

