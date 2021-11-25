Not everyone was happy to learn that Robert Pattinson would be the actor who would play Batman in the next superhero films, as many think that he is not the right one for this role. Several speculations have arisen from this decision, because while some assure that his performance will be a failure, many others trust that Pattinson will do a great job and are looking forward to the premiere of The Batman in 2022. One of the people who support Robert Pattinson in her development as Batman, is actress Zoë Kravitz, who is also part of the cast of The batman and we will see her as Catwoman in the movie.

In an interview for Variety, Zoë Kravitz, who we also saw in Fantastic Animals and Where to Find Them – 73% and Mad Max: Fury Road – 97% expressed their opinion about Pattinson as Batman, and with this she made it clear that for her, he is the perfect man to bring the superhero to life. His words were as follows:

Rob is perfect for the role. He was incredible, his transformation is out of this world.

The batman is directed by Matt Reeves and is based on the character of the same name created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger for DC comics. The script was written by the same director in collaboration with Peter Craig, and this narrates the events of Batman during his second year fighting crime in Gotham City, where we will see him face the serial killer “The Riddle.” In addition to the stellar performances of Pattinson and Kravitz, will feature the participation of other renowned celebrities, such as Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Barry Keoghan, Jayme lawson, Andy Serkis and Colin Farrell.

According Kravitz, the director of the film, Matt reeves, is doing a great job on the project, getting it on the right track and guiding all the characters appropriately. The actress added this comment about Reeves at the interview:

Director Matt Reeves has a big heart and cares a lot about these characters. I’m really excited that he can go on vacation because he deserves it. Hope the fans love it because we put a lot of effort working on this.

The film was announced since 2015 with Ben Affleck as director and protagonist, continuing his work as Batman as he did in Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27% and Justice League – 41%. Nevertheless, Affleck decided to withdraw from production due to some personal problems. After that, Reeves took over the direction, rewrote the script, and selected a new cast to continue the project. The film had a scheduled release date of June 2021, but was delayed twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic and is now scheduled to be released in March 2022. This film is expected to be the first in a trilogy. And according to Variety, the entire main cast has contracts to reprise their roles in future DC Films productions.

And you, what do you think of Robert Pattinson like Batman? The polarity of the comments has been very evident in social networks, because although many have confidence in the skills of Pattinson As an actor, others express that this was simply not made for the role and that they would rather bring Affleck back or hire another interpreter with better characteristics. We will certainly have to wait for the arrival of The batman to theaters to be able to comment on such a controversial discussion.

