Launched in 2016, Zombie Station: Train to Busan – 95% was a real achievement for South Korean cinema. The shock was such that a Hollywood remake was announced a while ago, nothing unusual in the ways of American producers, who are always eager to remake a foreign hit on their own terms. For TIME magazine, Sang-ho Yeon, director of the film, shares his expectations with the remake and maintains that it must be a completely original product that does not take at face value the argument presented a few years ago.

Train to Busan tells the story of a senior executive who takes his daughter to her mother’s house. Everything seems to be a journey like any other until just before the train leaves for its destination, a zombie apocalypse breaks out in South Korea. Now father and daughter are trapped, so they must find a way to survive together with those who are on board the train and reach Busan, where the apocalypse has not yet arrived. The film was a complete global success and contributed to the empowerment of South Korea’s Hallyu wave.

Sang-ho, who became a star in and outside of South Korea after presenting his zombie adventure, gave his opinion on the Hollywood remake. Here are his recent statements:

We use the expression or the word ‘remake’, but I don’t think that a remake is something to which you simply apply more sophisticated technology based on an original work. I think a remake should be a completely new creation. And as the creator of the original work, I don’t think there should be any similarities between the remake and the original Train to Busan. In fact, I hope you have your own unique qualities and a new vision. In fact, as a creator, if it were interpreted almost exactly compared to the original work, wouldn’t it be better to just see the original Busan Train?

American remakes are no longer rare among the general public. Hollywood is always hunting for global hits that it can bring home in the form of new adaptations, but for Sang-ho things should be different with Train to Busan. The director hopes that the minds behind the project will be able to bring original touches to the product, his illusion extends towards such a perspective:

I think the new creation is definitely going to be something that maintains the vision of the new director, and my personal hope is that the new remake doesn’t really refer to or think too much about being loyal to the original work, but rather that it is completely new creation.

South Korean series and films have been impacting the American market for several years, some with surprising reaches. Examples of the above are Parasites – 100% and The Squid Game – 100%, that although they belong to completely different areas, they made their way to everyone’s mouth. The first got places of honor in the awards season, and will even have a remake on HBO, while the second reached every possible home thanks to the Netflix platform. Now Train to Busan It will have its own remake and fans of the zombie genre are very aware of all the details.

The Hollywood adaptation of Train to Busan Will it be able to offer something different beyond what we have seen in the zombie genre? Series like The Walking Dead – 89% have worn out the genre and there are already many things that surprise the fans. Only time will tell us if the remake has what it takes to stand out on the billboard

