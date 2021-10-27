It is the new flagship smartphone from ZTE. Attention to its Trinity camera system, supported by computational photography dynamics, and the triple view video recording capacity. More? 144 Hz refresh rate and 300 Hz touch sampling.

1.-Trinity

This is how ZTE calls the 64 Mp triple camera platform. It is assisted by computational photographic technology and interaction with the cloud through a third-generation imaging algorithm. This applies, for example, to removing distortion at the edges of wide-angle photos.

2.-Three takes

Its equivalent focal length modules from 13 to 123mm allow you to take long-shot, mid-shot and close-up full-focus photos in one shot. Along with the three 64 Mp sensors, the fourth is 8 Mp with a zoom function using a periscope structure.

3.-Matrix fusion

To optimize photos, this smartphone combines the image matrices captured by the three main Trinity cameras with the periscope zoom.

4.- “Photo first, zoom later”

Once taken, this feature invites you to magnify photos between different focal lengths in a creative way.

5.- Screen

With a 144Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling, it supports 100% DCI P3 color gamut and 10-bit color depth.

6.- Infinite

The screen occupies 95% of the front surface. The back is made of fingerprint resistant glass and with

anti slippery properties.

7.- Multi-camera video

The Axon 30 Ultra can use the three main cameras simultaneously to obtain different focal lengths, that is, perspectives of the action. It also has built-in templates to guide camera movement, transitions, and more.

8.- Night scenes

All three main cameras support the Super Night AI algorithm to optimize definition and details. Super Moon mode uses these three cameras along with simultaneous fusion calculations to locate the Moon in the correct position to match the same perspective as the human eye.

9.- OIS

It equips Steadicam-level optical image stabilization on both the main and periscope cameras.

10.- Finishing

Double curve design with eco-friendly AG etching and a silky feel to the touch using a custom sanding formula from fifteen processes. It is available in black, white, blue and light brown.

Data sheet

Screen: AMOLED 6.67 ”(1,080 x 2,400), 395 dpi, 144 Hz, HDR10 + Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (2.84 GHz) Graphics: Adreno 660 RAM: LPDDR5 up to 16 GB Memory: UFS 3.1 up to 1 TB Front camera : 16 Mp f / 2.4, 4K video Rear camera: quad-angle Sony IMX686 64 Mp f / 1.6 + wide angle Samsung GW3 120o 64 Mp f / 2.2 + Samsung GW3 portrait of 64 Mp f / 1.9 + 5x telephoto of 8 Mp f / 3.4, 8K video Battery: 4,600 mAh, physical load at 66 w Extras: 5G, finger sensor under the screen, dual speaker DTS: X Ultra, Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi 6E

www.ztedevices.com