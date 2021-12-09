12/09/2021 at 20:17 CET

Andoni Zubizarreta arrived at Olympique from Marseilles In 2016 as sports director, the Spaniard had come from doing a good job in the Barça and in France they bet on him. During his stay in Marseille, the Basque made great movements, such as the return of Payet and others not so good, like the arrival of Mitroglou or Patrice evra.

Zubizarreta reviewed his career in Marseille

In 2020 the Spaniard left his position with the Marseille entity and now, more than a year later, he has spoken about his experience in the offices of the French club where he has surprised by talking about his best signing: “I was frustrated by the refusals of some players, but it’s part of the job. It is true that we had possibilities, but then we have to see if it can work or not. My best signing? Nasser larguet (Current director of grassroots football). As for the worst signing, there are players from whom we expected a lot, but who disappointed. It must also be said that playing at the Vélodrome under pressure was never easy. ”

Olympique de Marseille is a very difficult team to manage, with a hobby very involved with the team that always demands the maximum from its players, Zubizarreta lived it in his own flesh, because despite his good decisions, such as the arrivals of Rongier, Payet or Alvaro Gonzalez he was blamed for his bad decisions, such as the signings of Mitroglou, Evra or Strootman.

Now, without Zubizarreta, the Marseillais are in third position in Ligue 1, with 29 points to 2 of the second classified, Rennes. On the other hand, in the Europa League, the French are out after falling behind Galatasaray and Lazio.