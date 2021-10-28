EDUARDO FERNNDEZ

Since December 1, the company is listed as MVRS. The old Facebook will have two operational areas: one of applications (Facebook, Instagram or WhatsApp) and Reality Labs.

The metaverse of Facebook is already a reality, albeit virtual. AND Facebook becomes Meta to lead its development – and incidentally leave behind more than one reputational crisis. “Video is the main way in which we experience content,” explained Mark Zuckerberg about what he considers “the next chapter of the internet”, the metaverse, a new scenario that simulates the presence of the known world and that serves to socialize with the online community. Ah, in that space alien to the physical, Facebook aims to achieve neither more nor less than ubiquity.

“They see us as a social network, but we are a company that connects people,” explained Zuckerberg, who has thought “a lot” about the identity of Facebook and has taken the step of taking it to Meta, as he announced this Thursday in a conference attended by EL MUNDO. “The first thing is going to be the metaverse, not Facebook “, has settled this New York entrepreneur, who launched in 2004 what is today the largest social network on the planet.

As of the fourth quarter of this year, the company will report its results through two operational areas: the family of applications, where Facebook, Instagram or WhatsApp are grouped, and Reality Labs, the project that Meta conveys. “Since December 1 We will start trading under the already reserved name of MVRS“, has manifested.

Facebook is moving forward to become the common point of different platforms that to date have acted independently. The company wants to be “more open” and also make its own profiles that rejuvenate its huge user base (2,910 million monthly users), less young, however, than those of other Internet platforms and services. The acquisition of Instagram in 2012 for around 800 million euros is part of that purpose.

Facebook tries to take advantage of new technologies such as virtual reality and augmented reality, to, through glasses, facilitate immersion in video games, home control systems, meetings, exercise environments, classes, work meetings, e-commerce, or concerts musicals. In this sense, the company acquired Oculus in 2014, for 1,450 million euros.

Facebook had already announced the investment of at least 10 billion dollars (more than 8.5 billion euros) in Reality Labs, so that it can shape this ambitious ecosystem. The project will reduce the expected profit for this year by the same amount, as the company’s financial managers have warned.

Before this Thursday’s presentation, in which Zuckerberg himself has become his avatar to guide the audience, Facebook has been going through one of the biggest crises in its history, with permission from the Cambridge Analytica episode.

In early October, the social network suffered a global collapse of its system and, in recent weeks, it has been repeatedly hit by reports from a former employee, Frances Haugen. These documents, the Facebook papers, have revealed, according to this former product manager, that the algorithms used by Facebook promote discord between netizens So what Instagram is especially harmful to teenage audiences.

The benefits and the people

Haugen appeared earlier this month before the Subcommittee on Consumer Protection in the US Senate: on Facebook, the appearing party assured, “they put their astronomical benefits before the people.”, despite the fact that “company leaders know how to make Facebook and Instagram more secure.”

On these “astronomical benefits” new data have been known this week, when communicating the financial results corresponding to the first nine months of the year. From January to September, the company obtained Benefits of 29,085 million dollars (24,900 million euros), 62% above of those achieved in the same period of the previous year.

In these nine months, the firm led by Mark Zuckerberg entered 84,258 million dollars (72,100 million euros), a turnover that exceeds by 45% the 57,893 invoiced from January to September 2020. The improvement in advertising activity , on which the business of the firm formerly known as Facebook is based, explains this improvement without palliative.

The community of this social network brings together 1,930 million daily active users (those who connect at least once a day), 6% more than in September of last year, and that figure rises to 2,910 million people if all those who access their services are counted at least once a month. The company’s stock market valuation stands at around 900,000 million dollars (780,000 million euros) and reached all-time highs last September. In addition, the markets reacted positively to the new accounts of the company, clearly better than expected.

“Facebook has repeatedly misled the public about what its own research reveals about the safety of children, the efficacy of its artificial intelligence and its role in spreading divisive and extremist messages,” said the informant Haugen, who it has transferred thousands of documents to the authorities and to a media consortium. In fact, according to The Wall Street Journal, the company is already being investigated by the Government because of this alleged conscious lack of protection of the content it hosts. For its part, Facebook states that it is “prepared to answer questions from regulators and continue to cooperate with the government’s investigations.”

