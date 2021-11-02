Zuria Vega opened her heart to tell of a difficult process she lived through in 2016, when the great desire to become a mother became the most difficult stage of her life. Before holding your children in your arms Lua and Luka, Zuria and her husband, Alberto GuerraThey were expecting their first baby together, but lost it just weeks later. A terrible news of which the Mexican actress spoke like never before.

© @ zuriavvega

“Alberto and I were looking to be parents and I got pregnant,” she said in a talk with Mara Patricia Castañeda as a special guest on her online show. It was there where he confessed that he had a hunch that had informed him before his time that it would not be something simple: “Something in me knew that it was not right.”

A pregnancy is usually great news, but at that time the actress only informed her family of the good news. “I found out and I told Alberto, but it was not yet time to tell someone, we only told my father at that time, my mother, my in-laws, my brothers. After weeks we lost it ”, he revealed.

For her it was a very strong blow not only for having lost her baby, but for the social ideas with which she grew up. “It hit me very hard, it has to do with this thing that we are not aware of or of course. Since we are little we bring this of ‘You are going to be a mother’ or if you are not a mother or you lose a baby you are not worth enough ‘and it is not true, but you feel that ”, she assured.

To counteract, Zuria considered undergoing fertility treatment, but her husband’s support held her back from living under stress from something that could happen naturally. “I was 28 years old … There was a moment when Alberto stopped me and said: ‘Stop, you are entering this place that you have always said that you will never fall, in this stress we are not going to have a child’”, remembered.

© @ zuriavvega

Although it was not what she wanted to hear and felt that she “hated” her husband, in the end it was the best for both of them. “I did not do any treatment, I knew that my body was fine, I had the peace of mind that it was like that, and after four months we began to try it again, and at the first attempt it happened,” she said happily.

The miracle that I expected so much

At the beginning of 2017, Zuria Vega and Alberto Guerra became parents to their little Lúa. The date of her birthday was something special for the happy mother, who related that it was that same day, a year ago, when she found out about her first pregnancy. “Lúa was born on January 11, the same date that I found out that she was pregnant with my other baby, obviously nobody noticed, just me,” she revealed.