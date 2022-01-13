01/13/2022 at 15:50 CET

Sport.es

The Valencia Half Marathon is from today Valencia Trinidad Alfonso Zurich Half Marathon. The insurer becomes the Main Sponsor of the 21K event, to which he will name together with the Trinidad Alfonso Foundation. In addition, Zurich joins also to the Valencia Trinidad Alfonso Marathon as an official brand for the next four years.

Zurich also joins the Trinidad Alfonso Valencia Marathon as an official brand

| FTA

Thus, Zurich reaffirms its commitment to running becoming part of the best half marathon and marathon in Spain according to the RFEA, following its strategy of promoting healthy habits, but also its values ​​such as overcoming, effort or perseverance, some values ​​they share with the Trinidad Alfonso Foundation, main contributor to the tests.

For Paco Borao, president of the SD Correcaminos, “it is a pleasure for us to welcome our great family to Zurich, a company that knows the racing world well and is firmly committed to it. Without a doubt, with his hand we take a step forward in our goal of establishing ourselves as the best half marathon in the world and one of the best marathons & rdquor ;.

For Silvia Heras, Director of Client Spain and Europe of Zurich, “Race sponsorship is much more than just a way to gain visibility – running is a mainstay for the entire company and with which we want to continue to get bigger & rdquor ;. Heras also highlighted the importance of this new agreement within the strategy and culture of the company: “we fully identify with the spirit of the runners for the values ​​that sport represents. And now in Valencia, where running is experienced in a very special way, we will continue to encourage our employees, collaborators, distributors, clients and all participants to continue getting excited at the finish line & rdquor ;.

As part of your activation, The insurer resumes its Run Free promotion that starts next Monday, January 17 whereby the company invites its customers and employees to run in races it sponsors. In order to participate, all you have to do is complete the form corresponding to the race available at https://depiesacabeza.zurich.es/corre-gratis/

New image of the event and logo

With the incorporation of Zurich as Main Sponsor of the Valencia Half Marathon and as part of the naming of the event, andhe Half Marathon evolves its image and adapts it to this new era of collaboration with its new ally. In this way, the logo of the race as well as the main communications present from this announcement a new image incorporating the logo and the colors of the company to the image of the Valencia Half Marathon.

Solidarity support

With this agreement, in addition, The Z Zurich Foundation becomes the promoter of the solidarity action that the entities selected annually from the two tests will receive as a contribution, adding an extra 50 percent of the total contribution performed by runners voluntarily during the registration process in each race, in this edition for AVAPACE and Gasol Foundation, for the Valencia Half and Marathon, respectively.