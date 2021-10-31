10/31/2021 at 17:16 CET

The German Alexander Zverev is becoming a title eater this year. Final to which he arrives, trophy that he takes home. Five out of five has already been achieved by the German tennis player after beating the American this Sunday in Vienna Frances Tiafoe for 7-5 and 6-4 in one hour and 36 minutes.

Zverev, who cut Carlos Alcaraz’s magical progression in the semifinals, found a tough opponent in Tiafoe that forced him to work hard to win the fifth crown of the year. The American never lowered his arms and insistently looked for his opportunities to steal the limelight from a very serious and concentrated Zverev who did not want to be surprised by the 23-year-old tennis player who seems to have rediscovered the tennis that in his day already placed him in the Top 30 (February 11, 2019). Alex drew on experience and at all times showed his authority on the indoor track to finally lift the trophy.

The German player has won this year the Masters 1,000 of Cincinnati and Madrid, the Tokyo Olympics and Acapulco, to which Vienna added this Sunday, which means having already reached 18 ATP titles in his career. In this way, Zverev has become the sixth active tennis player with the most titles. The list leads her Roger Federer (103) followed by Rafa Nadal (88), Novak Djokovic (85), Andy Murray (46), Juan Martín del Potro (22) and Marin Cilic (19).

Leader of the Next Gen

In this way, Zverev, fourth racket in the world, continues to lead with authority the so-called Next Gen in terms of titles, surpassing the Austrian Dominic Thiem who has conquered 17, the Russian Daniil Medvedev, number two in the ATP ranking, who has 13 crowns or Steffanos Tsitsipas with 7.

Without a doubt, the German is living a sweet moment, having won 24 of the last 26 individual matches played on the circuit, having only lost to Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Masters 1000 and in the US Open semifinals against Novak Djokovic.

Zverev’s next goals will be the Paris Masters 1000 and Nitto ATP Finals, where he already lifted the title in 2018 by beating Novak Djokovic in straight sets by 64 and 6-3.