11/21/2021 at 00:39 CET

The German Alexander Zverev, number 3 in the world, defeated Serbian Novak Djokovic, number one, 7-6 (4), 4-6 and 6-3 this Saturday and qualified for the final of the ATP Finals in Turin, in which he will seek his second title against Russian Daniil Mdvedev, current champion.

After bending Djokovic in the semifinal of the Tokyo Olympic tournament, Zverev He achieved his second victory of the season against the Serbian and will fight this Sunday for his second Master’s title, after 2018.

Zverev triumphed after a battle of two hours and 28 minutes, while Medvedev he won the Norwegian Casper Ruud without disheveled (6-4 and 6-2).

Just over two months after meeting in the semifinals of the United States Open, with a triumph of Djokovic in five sets, the Serbian and Zverev They met again, in a new extremely tactical duel, intense on a physical and mental level.

Both took good care of their turns to serve and Zverev managed to cancel a set ball in favor of Djokovic with 4-5 on the scoreboard, which allowed him to force the tiebreaker in the first set, in which Djokovic paid a double fault with a break that put it on track 7-4.

Djokovic He seemed to lose his cool early in the second set, but held on to his serve and got the break ball in the ninth game to get to serve to close out the set. Zverev disallowed four set balls, but gave up in the fifth and Djokovic managed to reopen the duel.

The inertia was in favor of the Serbian, five times champion in this tournament, although without titles since 2015, but it was Zverev who managed to raise the level. He got the break in the fourth game to escape to 4-1 and saved the only break ball from Djokovic to sentence the game with a final 6-3.

He will face this Sunday Medvedev in a duel between the current champion and the Olympic champion. It remains to be seen how it will come Zverev to the final, as a much more intense match ended late than that of Medvedev.

Medvedev bowed to Zverev in this tournament, in the group stage and in three sets.