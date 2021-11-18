11/18/2021 at 3:56 PM CET

.

The German Alexander Zverev, number 3 in the world ranking, defeated the Polish on Thursday Hubert hurkacz (n.9) with an authoritarian 6-2 and 6-4 and qualified for the semifinals of the ATP Finals in Turin as second in the red group, so he will face the Serbian Novak Djokovic (n.1), leader of the green group.

With his second win in three matches in Turin, Zverev shielded second place and put an end to the ambitions of Hurkacz and from italian Jannik Sinner, who will face this Thursday (21.00 CET, 20.00 GMT) the Russian Daniil Medvedev with no chance of finishing in the top two positions.

Rival of Zverev in the semifinals on Saturday it will be Djokovic, already sure of the pass as first with a game in advance. The Serbian, a five-time champion of this tournament, seeks to end a title drought in Turin that has lasted since 2015.

Nole won seven of the previous ten against Zverev, but lost the final of the Tokyo Olympics last August.

Zverev, winner of five titles this year, in Vienna, Cicinnati, Acapulco, Madrid and in the aforementioned Olympic tournament in Tokyo, he played a first set that was close to perfection against Hurkacz and took it in just 27 minutes with a tough 6-2.

He only lost two points with the serve in the first quarter and connected ten first serves of twelve, something that, together with some brilliant response turns, prevented Hurkacz find ways to gain confidence.

The Pole, a player who this year was able to win three titles, managed to increase the level in the second set and went 30-0 in favor in the eighth game (4-3) with Zverev to serve. However, the German was a wall, entrusted to his first serve and won a key game.

Removed service to Hurkacz in the next game and closed the duel with a final 6-4, after one hour and two minutes.