11/21/2021 at 7:11 PM CET

Adrià Corominas

The German Alexander Zverev, number 3 in the world, he conquered the second ATP Finals of his career this Sunday, by beating the Russian 6-4 and 6-4 in Turin Daniil Medvedev, number 2 and current champion, in one hour and 16 minutes. A victory that also means extending the winning streak of a member of the ‘Next Gen’ (5) in the ATP Masters Cup.

The sixth title of an extraordinary season is already in the pocket of a Alexander Zverev that, after those of Vienna, Madrid, Cincinnati, Acapulco and the Olympic tournament in Tokyo, he was crowned for the second time as teacher in a final in which he was unrivaled.After beating the Serbian Novak Djokovic in an intense semifinal, Zverev came like thunder to the final duel where dethroned a Medvedev who came after a streak of nine consecutive victories in this tournament, between 2020 in London and this year in Turin.

A streak that was useless against a Zverev who always conveyed the feeling of being cooler than his rival despite coming from playing a semifinal to three sets and almost two and a half hours of match against nothing more and nothing less than the number one in the world.

Medvedev was always in tow of a Zverev that he has found the consistency that he lacked when it comes to big stages and that puts an end to his season, since he has resigned to represent his country in the Davis Cup final that is going to be played in Madrid.

A date where it will be Medvedev with Russia, which shares a group with Spain and Ecuador.