12/07/2021 at 10:50 CET

The German Felix zwayer has been appointed to direct this Thursday the Real Sociedad-PSV Eindhoven match, one of the highlights of the last day of the Europa League group stage, while Celtic-Betis will be led by the Polish Daniel Stefanski.

Zwayer he will have his compatriots as line judges Marco Achmüller and Mike pickel; Sven Jablonski will be the fourth official; and in the VAR they will be Marco Fritz and Bastian Dankert.

The 40-year-old German referee will make his debut against the San Sebastian team and will referee PSV for the third time, who won the two previous occasions in the fiefdoms of Zulte Waregem (0-3) and BATE Borisov (2-3).

Betis will also direct him for the first time Stefanski, 44 years old and who will have as line judges Michal obukowicz and Krzysztof Myrmus; as fourth official to Damian Sylwestrzak; and in the VAR to Pawe & lstrok; Raczkowski and Tomasz Musia & lstrok;.

On the other hand, the Valencian Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz Napoli-Leicester will referee, with Pau Cebrián Devís and Roberto del Palomar in the bands; Jose Luis Munuera will officiate as the fourth official; and those in charge of the VAR will be Juan Martinez Munuera and french Delajod Willy.

The Madrilenian Carlos del Cerro Grande He will direct Lazio-Galatasaray. Juan Carlos Yuste and Roberto Alonso Fernandez they will be the line judges; César Soto Grado the fourth official; and Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez and the gaul Benoît Millot those responsible for the VAR.

This last task will have Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea and Xavier Estrada Fernandez at the Sturm Graz-Monaco; and Jose Maria Sanchez Martinez and Raúl Cabañero at the Legia Warsaw-Spartak in Moscow.