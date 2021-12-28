With a bit of a delay due to technical problems, comes the morning summary from ComputerHoy.com. Two dozen tech news by category, so you can catch up in a few minutes.

If you haven’t bought yet the technological gifts of the day of Kings, wait until January 1: improve the warranty conditions.

Samsung wants to go one step further, and is already working on folding mobiles with three screens.

Windows 11 keeps releasing new types of bugs for the collection: now white color does not look good on some HDR displays …

Technological news

The error when sharing the location on Google Maps that is not actually a glitch. Read the news

Bill Gates is resounding, and pessimistic, about the present and future of the pandemic. Read the news

The experts’ predictions about the price of Shiba Inu in 2022. Read the news

Mobile phones

Add your emergency contacts and medical data to your Android mobile. Read the tutorial

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 would have a rival soon, Motorola confirms that it is working on the Razr 3. Read the news

New patents show Samsung believes the future is foldable: phones with three screens. Read the news

The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G would be closer and closer or so say the latest leaks in which part of its specifications are seen. Read the news

This is all we know about the Xiaomi 12 before its presentation. Read the news

Computers and tablets

Windows 11 has a bug that still has no solution and that worsens the white color of the screen. Read the news

Lifestyle

10 mistakes you should avoid at Todocolección when buying and selling. Check the list

Apple invests in augmented reality and prepares new devices while recruiting Meta executives. Read the news

LG to unveil new uses for its transparent displays at CES 2022. Read the news

The Three Wise Men should bring the tech gifts later, according to the OCU. Read the news

Christmas foods and plants that are toxic to pets. Read the news

These are the years that a dog lives, according to its breed. Read the news

Thermomix is ​​updated with a new mode and launches an accessory to peel potatoes and vegetables in seconds. Read the news

Aquafaba, the liquid cooking gold that you are throwing down the drain without realizing it. Read the news

Leisure and gaming

The latest Netflix releases in 2021: all the premieres of the week with more Cobra Kai. Read the news

Don’t look up is Netflix’s big surprise this Christmas: is it worth it? Read the news

These are the best-selling Steam games in 2021, Amazon triumphs with its first game and GTA V is eternal. Read the news

The reason behind the Xbox 360 “red ring of death”, explained by Microsoft. Read the news

Motor

Second-hand cars that you should avoid buying at all costs according to experts. Read the news

The Tesla Cybertruck’s competition is called Thundertruck and its design leaves no one indifferent. Read the news

Cyclists and pedestrian crossings: the DGT recalls a little-known rule with penalties of up to 200 euros. Read the news

Great tricks to keep your tires in perfect condition. Read the news

Science

Health alert for undeclared ingredients in one of the versions of the popular Ferrero chocolates. Read the news

With this website you can follow the James Webb telescope to its destination, the halo orbit. Read the news

Is it more sustainable to eat fish or meat? This says science. Read the news

Scientists explain how the meteorite that destroyed the dinosaurs nearly wiped out all plant life. Read the news

The curiosities of the day

Former Elon Musk employees create a robotic restaurant capable of making contactless pizzas every 45 seconds. Read the news

Eilik, the humorous robot that lifts your spirits while you study or telecommute. Read the news

This has been the summary of technology news of the day. Have a nice day!