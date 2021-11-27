

Complementing the medical treatment for sciatica with medicinal herbs with analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties is the best natural supplement to reduce sciatica pain.

Photo: Photo by Nataliya Vaitkevich from Pexels / Pexels

Anyone who has suffered from sciatica pain knows that it is one of the biggest nightmares. ANDhe term “sciatica” refers to pain that radiates along the path of the sciatic nerve, which branches from the lower back through the hips and glutes and down each leg. Sciatica usually affects only one side of the body. It can cause inflammation, pain and numbness, the truth is that it can become a very strong pain that gets worse in a matter of days when it is not treated. The pain is usually worse with twisting, bending, or bending the lumbar spine (lower back). Although, one of the drawer medical recommendations is the consumption of painkillers to mitigate inflammation; It is known that the pain can take up to a month to disappear. And that is why Herbal remedies are a great natural supplement to relieve pain, inflammation and thus speed recovery. Here 5 of the most powerful allies you can find.

1. Garlic

Garlic is known for its beneficial effects on the heart, as it plays a key role in regulating blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol. And it is also well known that it is one of the most medicinally potent spices of all time. Among its great therapeutic benefits, garlic is very popular as a pain reliever, it has an immense ability to relieve pain. It stands out for its magnificent anti-inflammatory properties and has been positioned as a good ally to relieve sciatica pain. According to experts, to take advantage of its benefits it is recommended to eat one or two cloves of garlic with warm water or milk in the morning every day, as it can help a lot to fight pain and inflammation. For some people its flavor is very violent, in those cases it is advisable to bet on the intake of garlic supplements, you will find them in any health food store.

Garlic. / Photo: Pixabay

2. Chamomile

Chamomile is one of the most popular medicinal herbs to improve the quality of sleep, combat anxiety and stress; shines for its soothing and digestive properties. It stands out for being an aromatic herb that contains an essential oil that comprises complex compounds such as chamazulene, farnesene, bisabolol and flavonoids, vegetable acids and other biochemical derivatives. These compounds are known for their powerful antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and pain-relieving properties. Although it is normal to consume it as an infusion, it is important to mention that chamomile flowers are compressed to extract oil that is widely used as essential oil to relieve pain and inflammation. Naturopathic medicine experts recommend mixing a few drops of chamomile oil with a carrier oil such as olive oil or coconut oil and gently massaging the affected area. Do this two or three times a day for a few days to relieve the pain of sciatica and complement with the consumption of fresh chamomile infusions that boost inflammation.

Chamomile infusion. / Photo: Shutterstock

3. Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is packed with numerous health benefits ranging from hair and skin care to weight loss and digestion. It is one of the most medicinal plants and this is due to its complex composition, among which its content in glycosides such as aloin stands out, which have powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. These properties are responsible for providing pain relief and reducing the risk of inflammation. Aloe vera is commercially available in powder and gel form, so it is recommended to drink a drink that contains aloe and also apply it directly to the affected area.

Aloe vera./Photo: Shutterstock

4. Turmeric

In the last few months everyone has been talking about Immense Medicinal Benefits of Turmeric Root, considered one of the oldest and most valued spices in traditional Chinese medicine. Besides being a great culinary addition, turmeric is a powerful drug that shines for its ability to reduce inflammation in the body. The main reason is associated with its content in curcumin (the active compound in turmeric) which has the power to block cytokines and inflammatory enzymes, in this case it acts directly on localized pain. In fact, there are numerous scientific studies, which have shown its benefits as one of the most powerful treatments against arthritis, joint pain, gout and sciatica. Bet on consuming it in infusions, juices, various dishes and supplements. Remember that the important thing is perseverance.

Turmeric. / Photo: Pexels

5. Ginger

We will not tire of talking about the immense medicinal power of ginger, it is simply one of the most popular spices for its healing potential. It also adds a unique spicy touch to all kinds of drinks and dishes. Although today we are quite familiar with its long list of benefits, among which its benefits for improve digestion, strengthen the immune system, protect the respiratory system and generally prevent diseases. Specifically, it is the perfect natural supplement to treat sciatica pain, thanks to its content of two very powerful substances: gingerols and sogaols, which inhibit inflammation. Best of all, it is wonderful to integrate it into your daily diet, experts recommend eating it fresh; it can be infused or as a key ingredient in morning smoothies and juices.

Ginger infusion. / Photo: Shutterstock

–

It may interest you: