11/14/2021

On at 18:52 CET

IT

Emergency services have rescued and treated the occupants of a tourist catamaran that has sunk, for unknown reasons, one mile from the port of Cartagena. At least 8 people had to be transferred to the Santa Lucía hospital with symptoms of hypothermia.

The 112 Emergency Coordination Center received, at 4:24 p.m., several calls reporting the incident and that other ships were rescuing the 33 occupants of the crashed boat, called Catamaran Olé. At the site, Salvamento Marítimo mobilized a Red Cross boat and a helicopter to check if there were more people in the hull of the ship or in the vicinity, without anyone being found until now.

The wounded are being treated in the Port of Cartagena. | Loyola Perez de Villegas

The occupants have been transferred to the cruise terminal on the pier, to a device installed by the Cartagena Port Authority, where Civil Protection officers from the Cartagena City Council have assisted them; eight of them were transferred to the Santa Lucía hospital. Ambulances and toilets from the Urgency and Health Emergencies Management 061 have also been mobilized, since there are more people affected by contusions.

Catamaran Olé

As it appears on the website of this company, it is a passenger ship for 96 people with a pre-established time course (three hours) to hold various kinds of events and celebrations. More than 23 meters in length and 10.50 of beam allow to have an upper deck of more than 200 square meters. One of its usual itineraries has its departure in the port of Cartagena in front of the Escala Real passing through the old Club de Regatas, the University of Cartagena, and Navantia to go out to sea through the Christmas Lighthouse bordering the old batteries of the coast of the southern area to get to La Algameca Chica.