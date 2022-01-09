01/09/2022

The 2022 Africa Cup, which will be played in Cameroon from January 9 to February 6, will feature a large number of players from the 5 major leagues who, far from their domestic competitions, will try to do their best to bring glory to their countries. A total of 24 teams will fight to be crowned as the new kings of the African continent And although Salah, Mané or Mahrez will be the great incentives of the competition, there is a lot of young talent who wants to make themselves known, even more, in the world of football.

Not only the three mentioned, but also Haller, Hakimi, Koulibaly or Kessie, which ends the contract and is sought by the great European clubs, will be part of the all-star cast of the competition. But let’s go for the ‘lesser known’ or with something to prove.

Boulaye Dia (Senegal-Villarreal)

The Villarreal forward, arrived this past summer from Reims, he is beginning to find himself with the goal in the ‘yellow submarine’ and chains 3 goals in his last two appearances in LaLiga. He has a goal and can contribute a lot to a Senegal that is one of the favorites. At his side they will also compete Gueye, of PSG, or the same central of Naples Koulibaly. He had to be Ismaïla Sarr, one of the sensations of the Premier, but according to the federation, Watford has refused to give him. The situation could end with a complaint in FIFA.

Day celebrating with his classmates

Ilaix Moriba and Mohamed Bayo (Guinea Conakry / RB Leipzig and Clermont)

Ilaix, Barça youth squad, has the opportunity to play the remaining minutes at RB Leipzig in order to demonstrate the quality that he taught the general public in his first games as a professional for the Barça team.

In a selection without many names, it will accompany you Clermont forward Mohamed Bayo recently promoted to Ligue 1, thanks in large part to his 22 goals last season. In this he has already added 9, which translates into almost 45% of his team’s goals. They will miss you.

Ilaix Moriba debuted with RB Leipzig

Diallo and Cornet (Ivory Coast / Manchester United and Burnley)

Diallo, 19, signed for the ‘red devils’ from Atalanta for 21 million euros, but he has not yet shown that he can be a regular in the elite. He made his debut with United in the last Europa League, but his appearances this season are more than scarce. You will have the opportunity to prove yourself.

The one that does point to the headline, along with Haller, is Maxwell cornet. The recently arrived attacker at Burnley from Lyon is still 25 years old, but has been in the elite since 2013-14. After seven seasons in the French team he landed in the Premier, where has already seen the goal 6 times in his first 10 participations. He is very close to improving his best league record (8).

Amad Diallo celebrating his goal

Yves Bissouma (Mali / Brighton)

One of the sensations of the Premier League last year and this, is on the agenda of Liverpool and Arsenal among many others, it will be the helm of Mali in the African Cup. Power in the center of the field, recovery and a ‘box to box’ in the style that so much like in England. Without a doubt, a player to watch.

Yves Bissouma, from Brighton, a midfielder that Real Madrid wants

Bonus – Aubameyang (Gabon / Arsenal)

Aubameyang, known to all, has been banned from Arsenal for indisciplinary conduct and Arteta took away the captaincy of the ‘gunner’ team, so this African Cup will be an escape route for the scorer, who wants to show that he is still lethal in the area.

Aubameyang, Arsenal player

These are a few names of all those who will be in the African appointment, but also to highlight Bennacer, Milan midfielder who always has opportunities, even from the bench, Iheanacho, from Leicester, which will be the offensive reference of the ‘eagles’, or Muse barrow, Bologna’s young scorer who will defend the Gambia.