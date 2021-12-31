Anastasiya Kvitko ready for the cold with a warm outfit | Instagram

Enjoying a freezing climate the famous russian model Anastasiya Kvitko has given us what could be her last photographs published this year, in them as always she appears showing off her beautiful silhouette, but now she did it with a striking warm outfit.

Throughout the year Anastasiya kvitko He has given us impressive photographs, where obviously he always boasts an exquisite figure and outfits that any woman would be fascinated to have in her closet, and the Russian influencer promotes the famous Fashion Nova brand.

Hence, she always has impressive outfits on hand, as happened with this specific outfit with which several of her fans have already sighed when they saw her.

There were three photos that he published on his official Instagram account, posing from a snowy site that could well be in the United States and even his native Russia, so far he has not specified.

Despite the strong cold it may be doing in that place, the daring model decided to wear “light garments”, they consist of a plaid mini skirt, with a pair of gray stockings although these look somewhat thick.

Anastasiya Kvitko has become a Russian celebrity | Instagram anastasiya_kvitko

She also has a long-sleeved blue crop top and a plush sweater also in a beautiful light blue color, to cover her hair a little, she wears a blue beret, thanks to the colors she is wearing, her blonde hair tone stands out to the view immediately.

In the place where the snapshots were taken, the sun comes a little bit, so Anastasia kvitko He took advantage of it a little so that he caressed his face and warmed it a little.

It has been six hours since this beauty born in Kaliningrad, Russia on November 25, 1994 decided to share this beautiful and pleasant content.

Despite the fact that his skin is practically covered by his clothes, thanks to the fact that they are tight, his curves are perfectly marked, so in the same way his followers, who are millions, have enjoyed what could be his last publication of the year.

You look absolutely stunning and beautiful in blue today, “commented one fan.

With several comments of this style where they highlight their beauty either with words or emojis, Kvitko fans always tend to praise their complete beauty, throughout the year we find bold comments and especially where they declare their love.