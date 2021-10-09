Aracely Arámbula in a vintage red dress, shows off her curves | Instagram

Aracely Arámbula left her fans speechless in a Red dress Victorian style with which she made a riot of curves from one of her most recent stories on Instagram.

The “TV actress“and” singer “, Aracely Arámbula, who collaborated with the Telemundo network by making two of her latest productions on the small screen in”The Doña“and” La Patrona “reappeared on a postcard where she wears a tight red dress inspired by Victorian style.

Aracely Arambula she wears in one of her most recent photographs with a dress fitted to her silhouette which she complemented with several chains, the dress of the “theater actress” resembles the style she wore in the soap opera “Wild Heart“from Televisa, which he starred in with Eduardo Yañez.

The beautiful “chihuahuan“, remembered for her character of” Altagracia Sandoval “in two seasons of the Telemundo production (2016-2020), shook the Instagram platform where to date she has 14.3 million subscribers. Aracely Arámbula Jaques is one of the most darlings on the social network!

The “ex of Luis Miguel“He would capture the eyes with one of his outfits which would be taken up in one of the recent publications that he shares with members of the great community of” ArAFamilia “(as he calls his followers).

At this moment, Arámbula Jaques is enjoying the enormous success that has brought him his recent participation in the play “Why do men love cab ***? Where he shares credits with Mauricio Ochmann and Anastasia Acosta.

Arámbula, 48, is a celebrity who stood out at the beginning as “El Rostro del Heraldo” in 1996, currently, he participates in the staging inspired by the book by Sherry Argov since 2014, where he has shared credits with figures from the likes of Gabriel Soto and David Zepeda, to name a few.

Currently, along with the current cast, the host of programs such as “Master Chef Latino”, ¡Viva la Familia! … Todo Babe and / or “Mujer, Cases de la vida real”, has toured several cities of the American Union such as Atlanta, Dallas, Las Vegas, and in recent days shared that they would soon visit San José, California.

Aracely Arámbula Jaques, mother of Daniel and Miguel Gallego Arámbula, would also participate in the last show called “Perfume de Gardenias and would venture into the field of music by launching the song” Bad news “in 2020.

The established Televisa star who stood out in 1998’s “Soñadoras”, where she got her “first leading role”, later “Las Vías del Amor”, as well as the fourth version of “Corazón Salvaje” where Aracely Arámbula Jaques, would be selected for the role, among many other productions.