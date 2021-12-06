12/06/2021 at 4:55 PM CET

Jose Torres

Twelve people have been detained by the National Police for their alleged participation in the kidnapping of a man in Marbella to which detained and tortured for five days in Coín. According to the research, the organization demanded 1,500,000 euros for his release, amount with which they wanted to compensate for the theft of a drug shipment which they attributed to the victim.

The events occurred in September. A person close to the victim appeared at the Marbella Police Station to report his kidnapping by five hooded. The aggressors, according to the complainant and witness to the events, carried firearms and defense sprays with those who managed to immobilize and kidnap him. The researchers came up with a group of drug traffickers established in Ceuta, Marbella, Coín and Benalmádena and they verified that they had multiple records of violent crimes, drug trafficking, illegal possession of weapons and homicide. Furthermore, they discovered that at the beginning of the year they suffered the theft of a drug shipment whose authorship they attributed to the victim.

The agents ended up locating the place of captivity in a house in a difficult-to-access area of ​​Coín. The surveillance device culminated in the release of the kidnapped, verifying that during the kidnapping He suffered constant threats, beatings, total sleep deprivation and generation of hypothermia with ice packs that were placed all over his body while he received the air directly from a ventilator. The investigation has also revealed that, after releasing him, the kidnappers contacted the victim’s family claiming 1,500,000 euros.

The group, according to the police, had individuals specialized in locating and capturing targets that violate their interests, using all kinds of technological resources such as geolocation devices, frequency inhibitors, drones, or spy cameras. Likewise, they would be specialized in opening doors of houses and vehicles that provided the necessary logistics for the transfer and custody of the victims. As a sign of their scant scruples, investigations have determined that they captured and used people with a high degree of intellectual disability to carry out their actions, at risk of helplessness and easily manipulated, putting their physical and mental integrity at serious risk. As a result of the identifications, on September 15 a device made up of more than 70 agents was executed to arrest those involved, including both the intellectual authors and the material authors of the kidnapping. The police action carried out by agents of the Udyco from Malaga, Marbella and Ceuta added 7 records in Marbella, Coín and Ceuta and 12 detainees, including the leader of the group. The agents found computer terminals, a laptop, a tablet, mobile phones, two spy cameras, a camera pen, two geolocation devices, three frequency jammers, a video jammer, four drones, seven aperture systems, material for the making of copies of keys and cylinder breaking systems, five pick guns, precision tool sets, a key duplicating machine, five ski masks, some binoculars, six luxury watches, 6,400 euros in cash and three vehicles. Four of the twelve arrested have entered prison.