Erling Braut Haaland is the jewel in the crown of the next transfer market together with Mbappe. While the future of French is between Paris and Madrid, the Norwegian is fully open and all the greats will seek their hiring in summer. The Bayern Munich is one of the candidates to undertake his signing, at least until now, since in a statement to the German medium Kicker, Herbert Hainer, president of the Bayern, has stated that now the Bavarians are not after the Norwegian.

Not Haaland, for now

When asked about Haaland, Hainer affirms that “right now that question does not exist”. So according to his words Bayern’s sights are in another direction and according to its president for two reasons: “In the first place, we have Robert Lewandowski, a world-class player who scores goals like no one else. “The other reason he has given has been economic:” We make decisions for sporting reasons, but if we lose about 150 million due to covid, we have to be more judicious with expenses“.

Hainer demands greater financial control

The Bayern president believes that there should be a system that monitors and, if necessary, adequately sanctions the economic activity of the clubs to avoid situations such as the one that the Barça: “it must be made clear that the clubs they can only spend what they enter“.

Thus, Herbert Hainer has closed the door for the moment to the signing of Haaland by Bayern Munich. Although one of the reasons that Hainer has given is the presence of Lewandowski. The Pole requested his transfer last summer And if your idea is still to go out, the Norwegian could be the perfect replacement for the Bavarians.