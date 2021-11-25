11/25/2021 at 06:31 CET

.

Betis receives Hungarian Ferencvaros this Thursday with the imperative to achieve the three points to ensure their pass to the round of 32 of the Europa League as second place in Group G provided that Celtic of Glasgow, third, lose in their visit to the German Bayer Leverkusen, leaders.

Those of the Chilean Manuel Pellegrini are second in the group after their tough defeat in German lands (4-0) with seven points, one more than Celtic and three less than Bayer, and they need a victory at Benito Villamarín to seal as soon as possible his pass to the next round of the second European competition.

The Betic table faces a Ferencvaros who, despite being bottom of Group G, He arrives at the Benito Villamarín appointment as leader of the Magyar league after four consecutive games won, without conceding a goal and on a scoring streak, in addition to doing so without pressure, which will force Pellegrini’s men to increase their defensive mechanisms, as has Chilean technician alerted.

The Betic team faces the European appointment with the significant casualties of French midfielder Nabil Fekir, sanctioned with three games for his expulsion at BayArena; and due to injury, those of the Argentine central German Pezzella, the Portuguese midfielder William Carvalho, the midfielder Rodrigo Sánchez ‘Rodri’ and the right side Martin Montoya.

However, the Engineer has wickers to face a game that seems key to clarify as soon as possible the Betic calendar and, in addition, to do so also with the economic returns that continuity in European competition implies.

The balsamic league triumph in Elche (0-3) after three consecutive defeats In a week against Atlético de Madrid, Sevilla and Bayer Leverkusen, Betis has reaffirmed its concept and thus face the appointment with recovered morality against the Hungarian team, bottom of the group.

With no place for trust, the Verdiblancos will start from minute one, as they already did in Alicante, for a match in which they are doing a lot and in which Pellegrini will put an eleven in the fray in which, with the variations of his own idea, the game springs will be recognizable.

The Portuguese Rui Silva could repeat in the goal after his outstanding return in Elche and in the defense they could form Bellerín, sanctioned for the next league game, Édgar González and Marc Bartra in the center and Juan Miranda on the left, with options also for Víctor Ruiz on the axis.

With the Argentine Guido Rodríguez at the midfield anchor, Pellegrini, in the absence of Carvalho, could turn to the Mexican Andrés Guarded, while Sergio Canales would advance his position to the playmaker to take the place of Fekir.

The combinations in the line of three behind the forward go through a panoply of players in which are Aitor Ruibal, Cristian Tello, Joaquín Sánchez and the fierce Juanmi Jiménez, who has greater options of being in an eleven in which he ‘ 9 ‘, after the title of Brazilian William José da Silva last Sunday, will be led by Borjas Iglesias.

For its part, Fradi, as the Hungarian team is called by its fans, comes to Villamarín after chaining four victories in his league, the last two against Kisvárda by four to zero and against Mol by three to zero, which have confirmed their leadership with 28 points in 12 games, ahead of Puskás Akadémia (25 points).

The local sports press emphasizes that the defense of Ferencváros is currently very effective and that the series of four games without conceding a goal has not occurred for seven years.

The two goalkeepers, Bogdán and Dibusz, both members of the Hungarian national team, are in very good shape and Ferencváros are expected to focus their game on defense.

The Slovenian defender of the Hungarian club Miha Blazic told the sports portal Nemzetisport today that Ferencváros must in Seville “give everything they can and if that is complemented by the luck factor, the match against Betis could end without conceding a goal.”

Probable lineups

Real Betis: Rui Silva; Bellerín, Édgar, Bartra, Miranda; Guido Rodríguez, Guarded; Joaquín, Canales, Juanmi; and Borja Iglesias.

Ferencvaros: Dibusz; S. Mmaee, Wingo, Blazic, Civic; Vécsei, Laidouni, Marin; Uzuni, Zubkov, R. Mmaee.

Referee: Ruddy Buquet (France).

Stadium: Benito Villamarín.