Fed announcement of possible interest rate hike led to price drop.

Bitcoin has evolved into a digital store of value, says Goldman Sachs.

After ending 2021 with a 60% annual appreciation, bitcoin has had an auspicious start to the year. In the first 7 days of the year, the price has gone from USD 46,900 to USD 41,874, which represents a decline of 9.7%.

The statements of the Fed, last Wednesday, January 5, about a possible increase in interest rates next March, and the drop of 12% in the hash rate, were decisive in the decline in the price, as CriptoNoticias reported.

Analyst and trader Michael van de Poppe was correct in predicting in a video on Monday the 3rd that although the $ 46,000 level looked solid, bitcoin could lose that support and roll back to a new containment zone between $ 41,000 and $ 42,000. as we report it in this medium. For the analyst, this price drop could be an opportunity for subsequent growth.

As reported by CriptoNoticias, the fall in the price of bitcoin represented a setback to the levels it had at the end of September 2021, when the price began an upward rebound that was to continue throughout the month of October.

$ 900 million settlements after bitcoin crash

In the 24 hours following the January 5 crash, liquidations of long positions reached almost USD 900 million, as reported by CriptoNoticias. Of the total of USD 889 million settled in 24 hours for Thursday 6, about USD 550 million corresponded to operations with BTC and ETH, the cryptocurrency of Ethereum. Other liquidations showed more moderate losses such as the case of Solana (SOL), USD 20, 26 million or XRP, USD 17 million.

4 bullish signs in the bitcoin market

The first market report by analyst Willy Woo, reviewed by CriptoNoticias, points out the existence of indicators that allow a glimpse of a bullish first quarter in 2022. Long-term holders, those who have held BTC for more than 155 days, are in a maximum accumulation zone, according to the report.

While hodlers are holding their BTC, speculative traders have started buying. Source: charts.wobull.com

Retail investors, those with less than 1 BTC, have also been accumulating and are taking advantage of current prices to buy, Woo notes. Speculative traders, on the other hand, they would be changing the intensive sales strategy they had in December and have moved on to a sales one.

Featured Chart of the Week

One of the little-known metrics on bitcoin is the “dormancy”, an inactivity index associated with the age of the currencies traded in a given period. On-chain data analyst David Puell created the Flow of Inactivity metric, which results by dividing bitcoin’s market capitalization by annualized inactivity.

Idle flow is used to predict BTC price lows. Source: @Alive_Crypto on Twitter.

Currently the idle flow has minimum values, similar to those of the March 2020 crash, when the price of bitcoin fell along with the collapse of the markets, due to the declaration of the Covid pandemic. The graph shows that the lows of this curve coincide with lows in price and lows in price cycles. In addition, there is a correspondence of maximums of the curve with maximums of the price.

What is holding back institutional investment in bitcoin?

Security and safekeeping of assets are the main obstacles to investing in bitcoin, according to a survey by London-based investment firm Nickel Digital Asset Management.

The survey debunks the belief that volatility or a lack of regulatory clarity are among investors’ top fears. For 79% of investors surveyed, security is the main concern in relation to the market for bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.

Goldman Sachs calls bitcoin ‘pure cryptocurrency’

The US investment bank Goldman Sachs, in the Overview of Digital Assets report, classified bitcoin as a valuable asset and medium of exchange. It also gives the first cryptocurrency the rating of “pure cryptocurrency” with unique characteristics compared to the rest of the digital assets.

The financial institution believes that the bitcoin narrative has evolved into a digital store of value, thanks to its attributes of scarcity, safety and brand value. Also, the report states that bitcoin is useful “in countries with unstable currencies.”