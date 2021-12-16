Carlos Marín from Il Divo, is in an induced coma. Very serious? | Instagram

Carlos Marín, member of Il Divo, would present a serious state of health since they assure, is in an induced coma in a hospital in Manchester.

The singer Spanish, Carlos Marín, would be hospitalized in a hospital in the United Kingdom, his condition is delicate for what they report was led to an induced coma.

The member, Carlos Marín Manchero, who along with the group has become popular for interpreting operatic pop, remains in the intensive care area at the “Manchester Royal Hospital” medical center, according to what has transpired from the “producer“with a baritone vocal rating.

Carlos Marín from Il Divo, is in an induced coma. Very serious? Photo: Instagram Capture

According to some reports, the organs of the “lyrical singer“They are stable, this after being admitted since last December 8, apparently, his oxygen is compromised and he remains in tubes.

It was shortly before this news was released that the group would announce through its official account that they would postpone some concerts and presentations for 2022, this, after one of its members had a condition, however, they did not give more details.

“Unfortunately due to illness, the remaining dates of the IL Divo UK tour in December 2021 have been postponed until December 2022. Il Divo is deeply sorry to his fans but hopes to return in the new year and see them. everyone in the run-up to next Christmas, “the statement read.

The last news that would be had about the interpreter was on December 6, when he himself spread through his Instagram profile, a snapshot with the dates of two shows planned with his group, in the US cities of Dallas and Florida to next February.

The artist, Carlos Marín Manchero, who joined Il Divo again in 2003, has managed to consolidate himself with his colleagues internationally, selling around 30 million records worldwide.

Only in Mexico, Il Divo, has managed to fill the venues in which it has performed with great success with full houses such as the National Auditorium.

Before the start of the pandemic, Il Divo would be presented in March in different cities of Mexico, however, the dates were rescheduled for August of that same year, however, due to the situation with the covid-19 they were postponed, until now. they do not have a specific date on which they could resume them.