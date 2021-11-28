Navarra Carlota Ciganda, 31 years old and number 48 in the world, is the brilliant champion of the Andalusia Costa del Sol Open of Spain disputed in Marbella (Malaga) by leading by four strokes to the second classified, the Swedish Maja stark.

It is the fifth title of the European circuit of Ciganda after his successes in the Deloitte Ladies Open (2012), the China Suzhou Taihu Open (2012), the German Open (2013) and Estrella Damm Mediterranean Open (2019).

The Spanish golfer also has two victories on the American tour of the LPGA, both from 2016, the Hana Bank Championship and the Lorena Ochoa Invitational.

Final ranking

Par 72

273 Carlota Ciganda (ESP) 70-66-70-67

277 Maja Stark (Sue) 74-68-69-66

280 Atthaya Thitikul (Tai) 72-70-67-71

281 Fatima Fernández (ESP) 69-68-75-69

283 Nuria Iturrioz (ESP) 71-71-76-65

…

287 Laura Gómez (ESP / 11th) 76-71-68-72

Ana Peláez (ESP) 71-70-74-72

Carmen Alonso (ESP) 74-71-71-71

Leader first thing in the morning with three income blows over the Thai Atthaya Thitikul, Carlota Ciganda embarked from the first moment on a challenge built step by step based on actions to remember. Those who had the wisdom to follow her during the first three days were captivated by that brave and risky game, with the open grave, which reached its highest levels in a memorable last lap.

The Navarrese golfer once again demonstrated her ability to overcome challenges, acquiring on her own merits the consideration of a character in Spanish, European and world golf, the qualifier reserved only for the best and which in her case responds to her pounding perseverance in accumulating victories in his admirable record.

His relationship with success began in 2000, when he won the Spanish Benjamin Championship at that time, also with authority. From that moment, twenty-one years of accumulation of victories in all national categories before leading to the biggest prize, the Andalusia Costa del Sol Open in Spain.

Excited, tremendously excited after completing her feat, Carlota Ciganda deservedly unburdened herself: “I am very happy and satisfied. It has been an incredible week, I have enjoyed it very much and I only have words of thanks for everyone, but especially for my parents, my family and all the Navarrese who follow me. I love you very much ”, he managed to say between new sobs during the emotional awards ceremony.

Gone was the last effort, 18 holes of enormous tension in which the Swedish Maja Stark and the Thai Atthaya Thitikul offered maximum resistance countered, time after another, by indisputable actions of the Spanish golfer, benefited by some errors of her main rivals who they gave him wings.

It happened on hole 1, Thitikul’s tripping topped by Carlota Ciganda’s birdie on hole 2 before the Navarrese threw her fist into the air for the first time in the round. He had just made a 7-meter putt on the 5th hole that meant eagle, two additional income strokes that raised the Swedish-Thai penance to 5 strokes behind.

Another birdie in the 8th, after traveling the ball a complicated trajectory, downhill, from antegreen, to add another birdie to his card, was the second opportunity in which the Navarrese fist jumped into the air to release the tons of energy accumulated in that moment.

There were still ten holes left, apparently a world but in reality an increasingly heavy slab for Maja Stark and Atthaya Thitikul, who found no room to minimize the disadvantage despite insisting on it with tremendous insistence.

With no material time for radical changes in qualifying, Carlota Ciganda’s round turned into a triumphal ride, serene and strategic actions cheered with a huge ovation from all the fans on the 18th hole in recognition of a historic performance, culminating if it were little with a wonderful birdie to tie the tie to a perfect tournament.

Carlota Ciganda, with her 2021 Spanish Open champion trophy

RFEG

Carlota Ciganda’s deed minimized glorious performances that on other occasions would have been considered a newspaper headline. This was the case of the impressive round of Nuria Iturrioz, who with 65 strokes, 7 under par, rose to fifth place while snatching from Carlota Ciganda and the Swede Lina Boqvist the record of the Los Naranjos field set by both in the second day with 66.

The story, however, rested on another protagonist, the one who has finally won all possible national titles in our country. “I have achieved it and I cannot be happier at the moment,” declared Carlota Ciganda after achieving an achievement available only to the best.

With this victory, Ciganda is the only Spanish golfer to have won the Spanish Championships of all categories, from youngest to professional. The Navarrese has completed with the title of the Andalusia Costa del Sol Open in Spain that idyllic relationship with Spanish golf.

His sheet of triumphs began with the Benjamin Spanish Championship (2000) and continued with the titles alevín (2001, 2002), infantile (2003, 2004), cadet (2003, 2004, 2006), sub-18 (2006, 2007 , 2008). junior (2006, 2007, 2008), absolute (2006, 2007, 2008) and professional (2021), an overwhelming career punctuated with other international amateur and professional triumphs.